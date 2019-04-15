A video link between the Berkeley County jail and the county bond court will improve safety by keeping inmates separate from the judge, attorneys, family members and bondsmen. It’s a good idea that has other potential benefits for everyone involved in the system.
The jail recently set up a visitation-by-video system that will be a help to inmates. The contractor threw in the court-to-jail video link for free, jail Director Randy Demory said.
“Sending the public over to a regular courthouse is a security win,” he said, adding that judges had long complained about the jailhouse courtroom, and Sheriff Duane Lewis worried about grouping everyone together, sometimes including family members of both victims and inmates.
Unfortunately, Mr. Demory said he didn’t expect the video bond hearings to have much effect on the average jail population, which has been holding steady around 425 inmates for the past year. But both video systems should help conserve jail space and improve inmate conditions, which are welcome changes.
Inmates can use kiosks in their housing units for video visits that are cheaper than a telephone call, and making an appearance before a judge doesn’t mean being shuffled to a courtroom. But County Supervisor Johnny Cribb and County Council still need to address overcrowding.
Berkeley County’s main lockup, rated for 291 inmates, has been perennially overcrowded despite expansions in 1994 and 2016 that offered the fast-growing county little relief by the time the work was completed. With a population now around 218,000, the county has one of the lowest number of jail beds per capita statewide, 1.38 per every 1,000 people compared to an average of 2.81. About 80 percent of the inmates face felony charges, and the average wait for accused felons to have their cases disposed of is 155 days, according to jail officials.
No one really wants to build more jail space. But studies have projected the average daily jail population to hit 660 by 2025.
Something has to give. Unfortunately, further reducing or eliminating bail for some low-level offenders might not help much because such a high a percentage of inmates are facing felonies. Hiring more prosecutors and judges presumably would help because a reduction in court wait times frees up jail space, but that also comes at a cost for taxpayers.
Mr. Demory is already using an “all of the above” approach. Up to 40 inmates are regularly farmed out to Charleston County jail, a tactic that might be worth expanding when the jail population temporarily swells to 500 or more inmates, which it does on occasion. A partial list of needs at Berkeley’s jail includes a modern intake facility, offices and meeting rooms, a bigger kitchen and laundry, an infirmary and medical observation cells.
Ultimately, it’s all a public safety problem. Some changes were made after three inmates kicked out a window in a substandard and overcrowded holding cell in January and briefly escaped. No major disturbances blamed directly on overcrowding have been reported since then.
The video bond court system is a step in the right direction, but the problem of chronic overcrowding remains. County Council and the sheriff’s office will soon have some major decisions to make.