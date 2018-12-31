Among Berkeley County’s many growth-related problems is its lack of animal shelter capacity. Its lone shelter now has room for only about 75 dogs and 70 cats with a maximum capacity of about 200 animals for short periods.
The Doc Williams SPCA, a no-kill shelter, closed at the end of November, leaving only the Berkeley Animal Center in Moncks Corner, and that has put further pressure on tri-county shelters.
Dorchester Paws was so overcrowded in June with about 400 animals that it temporarily stopped accepting pets after getting more than 100 in three days.
Shelters regularly sponsor adoption fairs and reach out to privately run pet rescue and foster pet operations when space gets tight, typically in the summer. But fast-growing Berkeley County, with a population of about 218,000 people, obviously needs more capacity and more adoptions.
The county needs to step in. It still owns the building where the Doc Williams shelter was housed and it has a responsibility to help ensure strays and unwanted pets are humanely treated.
The county, which still operates Berkeley Animal Center, had partially supported the Doc Williams shelter until the two parted ways in 2016 in a dispute over contributions — it was getting about $264,000 per year — and other problems dating back to 2012. Without the county’s financial support, the Doc Williams shelter was unable to make ends meet. It continues to run a spay and neuter clinic in Goose Creek, which is a critical service.
Dorchester County approved a $1 million investment in Dorchester Paws in June to help it expand and provide more spaying and neutering.
Berkeley County should be looking at a similar arrangement before a new crisis arises there. When the Doc Williams shelter closed, a county spokesperson acknowledged it would put more pressure on the county-run shelter.
Pet shelter euthanasia rates have been falling in South Carolina in recent years, but the worthy goal of not killing any animals remains elusive. In 2017, the statewide rate was about 14 percent among a population of 63,000 animals. That’s about 8,800 dogs and cats put down.
Public policy should and must play a role, according to the Charleston Animal Society, the biggest backer of no-kill shelters regionally. It advocates for a pet registration system, which would include incentives for neutering and spaying and generate revenue for animal care.
In the meantime, the public can help by adopting pets from the Berkeley Animal Center or taking in a foster pet. Most of the pets from the Doc Williams shelter have been adopted or placed in foster homes, but the Berkeley Animal Center will need help. And Berkeley County Council and its Animal Control department should lead the way.