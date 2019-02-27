People choose to visit South Carolina for some of the same reasons that residents choose to live here: beaches, history, fishing, golf, dining, arts and sporting events. They like visiting so much that they are spending more and more money.
In fact, in 2017, tourism accounted for a $22.6 billion economic impact, up $1.4 billion from the year before. And indications suggest 2018 will prove to have mounted even higher.
That’s a noteworthy chunk of the state’s more than $200 billion economy. And, for better and worse, it is also a major economic factor in cities like Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Charleston. These cities — and an increasing number of cities throughout the state — seek out tourists to visit any time, and especially for special events like offroad bicycle race championships, the NCAA basketball tournaments, equestrian competitions, Spoleto Festival, Southeastern Wildlife Festival and the Cooper River Bridge Run.
In Charleston, developers can’t build hotels fast enough. Restaurants are thriving. And tour guides go nonstop. Those businesses mean jobs.
But they also mean crowding, traffic, and often low-wage jobs in the service industry — jobs that don’t pay enough to enable workers to live nearby.
The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism wisely has marketed “undiscovered South Carolina” attractions as alternatives to the most popular tourist designations. “Satisfy Your Thirst” was designed to lure people to visit breweries, distilleries, wineries and dairy farms across the state.
Tourists have come to Charleston for years and years — from the days when they arrived here in horse-drawn carriages. They have been, and still are, welcome. But you wouldn’t invite 12 people for a house party in your two-bedroom bungalow, and cities like Charleston need to be vigilant in ensuring that they don’t reach the point of overload. Even with the city’s reasonable restrictions on horse carriages, noise and special events on the peninsula, as tourism grows, so does the way tourists experience historic Charleston, and the way residents go about their lives.
Cities and towns throughout the state where tourism is likely to grow would do well to get ahead of the trend with ordinances that protect the quality of life for residents and the quality of experiences for visitors. Charleston has learned the hard way that its zoning ordinances aren’t clear enough regarding where hotels can be built and how big they can be. Traffic patterns can change. Tourism employees might need special training.
One Charleston feature that visitors find most appealing is that the historic areas they want to see are also residential neighborhoods. Balancing the two should be a consideration in every decision regarding tourism.
The challenges are different for every city and town. And while some fear that restricting tourism in any way would erode the industry, the opposite is likely the case. The better a city works for its residents, the better it works for its visitors. And the better the experience, the more dollars South Carolina can expect tourists to spend while in our state.