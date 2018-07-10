The Charleston peninsula desperately needs more affordable housing. It also needs to preserve its architectural heritage. Tonight, the city Board of Architectural Review will have a particularly explicit decision to make on both matters. It’s crucial to set the right balance.
Charleston planning officials, at the request of the City Council’s Real Estate Committee, will ask the BAR to decide how much, if any, of the historic Henry P. Archer Elementary School can be torn down to make way for a proposed affordable housing development.
Late last year, the Charleston County School District began exploring a deal that would sell the school to the city to be used for housing and a possible mixture of other uses. A tentative offer would hand over the school and the surrounding property for a net cost of about $1 million.
That’s a pretty good deal for an entire block of downtown real estate. But renovating the more than 80-year-old school, which has sat empty for years, could be far more costly. And that’s why the city needs to know just how much of the structure needs to be saved.
Tonight’s BAR decision won’t have any immediate impact on the Archer School itself since a deal hasn’t been finalized. But it could shape the city’s decision about whether not to proceed with its plans for the site.
“We’re looking at whether it makes financial sense for the city to buy the property,” explained city Planning Director Jacob Lindsey, who said his department would ask that the non-historic parts of the building be torn down.
Certainly, some parts of the school have more historical and architectural value than others. A cafeteria in the back that was added in the 1960s is basically just a brick box. If it can be replaced with something more useful, so be it.
But most of the rest of the school is well worth preserving. It was designed by a prominent local architect and served as a major community asset for the predominantly black East Side neighborhood for decades. Its history is long and important.
In its current state, the Archer School may not be much of a looker. Some windows are boarded up. Plants are growing out of chimneys. Chain link fences surround the property.
All is not lost, however. Restoration could and should return the property to its former role as a centerpiece in Charleston’s East Side neighborhood.
Of course, the neighborhood that surrounds the Archer property is rapidly gentrifying. The city’s redevelopment plan must be sensitive to existing pressures on long-time East Side residents.
That’s why it is important that the redevelopment project provide a significant amount of affordable housing, preferably along with other community assets like green space, shops, office space or other mixed uses.
The city’s tentative deal with the Charleston County School District requires that at least 30 percent of any new units be offered to district employees at affordable rates. Certainly, many teachers and other district employees would struggle to afford housing on the peninsula. And helping school employees live closer to where they work cuts down on traffic congestion and other woes.
That's a good idea if it meets legal requirements. And reasonably priced units should be made available to low- and moderate-income members of the general public as well.
To be sure, it will be difficult to offer affordable housing in a building that will undoubtedly require millions of dollars in renovations, not to mention the cost of adding any additional structures or amenities on the property. City officials ought to look into private and nonprofit partnerships to reduce the burden on taxpayers and make the project more feasible.
Affordable, centrally located housing is essential to solving a number of city problems, particularly traffic and parking. But any redevelopment of the Archer School property should proceed in a way that preserves as much of its history and architecture as possible.