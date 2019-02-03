In the not-so-distant future, it’s possible that Mount Pleasant will reach “build out” — the point at which every developable piece of land in the town has been developed.
At that point, officials in the highly desirable town will have to decide whether to refocus growth inward by allowing infill and slight increases in density or to raise taxes to maintain a high level of services. A third option, expanding the town limits, shouldn’t be on the table.
And that’s where Awendaw comes in.
Awendaw formed in the 1990s in part as a response to the rapid northward expansion of Mount Pleasant. It’s a mostly rural town that acts as a buffer between suburbs and the Francis Marion National Forest.
But development pressure is already changing that character to an extent. As The Post and Courier’s David Slade reported recently, enough homes are planned in Awendaw to more than double the town’s population in the next several years.
Of course, even with those new residences, Awendaw’s population would remain a fraction of the size of Mount Pleasant’s. It’s important that it stay that way.
Most of Awendaw is zoned as agricultural property or low-density residential. As such, it provides a crucial transition zone between growing Mount Pleasant and the Francis Marion forest beyond. Some of the town is technically inside the forest.
Preserving that buffer isn’t just important for the natural ecosystems in the immediate surrounding area. It’s an important precedent for the other communities that are expanding closer toward the edge of the Francis Marion, like Moncks Corner, which is also under growing development pressure.
Awendaw’s location also allows it to act as a boundary for the growth of sprawl to Charleston’s northeast. At more than 20 miles from the urban core, it’s a reasonable place to stop.
And that’s something Mount Pleasant will ultimately have to contend with as well. Aside from taking over parts of Awendaw — the boundaries are already troublingly blurry — the town doesn’t have many options for growing its developable land area.
Mount Pleasant leaders can choose to treat that as an existential threat or an opportunity.
The concept of “build out” is a relatively new one in the history of human civilization. Historically, when a city’s population grew significantly, development would gradually grow denser and taller. That natural evolution wasn’t always painless or orderly, but it generally created more prosperous, dynamic places.
Today, strict suburban zoning rules all but prevent that kind of growth and freeze entire neighborhoods — some of which are the size of small towns — more or less “as is” for perpetuity.
Eventually, that’s going to put a lot of pressure on Awendaw and other rural communities at the edges of the Charleston area. Really, it already has. But it’s vital that we preserve as much as possible of those important buffers against destructive sprawl.