Septic tanks, especially older ones, are problematic in populous, relatively urban areas. In rural areas miles from existing sewer networks, they’re the only option that makes sense.
So it’s going to be challenging for Charleston County Council to craft a smart policy that would help move homeowners in unincorporated areas within larger towns like Mount Pleasant off of septic systems without forcing a massive, costly and unwise expansion of sewer systems countywide.
An ordinance proposed last month was filled with ambiguous language and the potential for disastrous unintended consequences, but County Council gave it an initial approval anyway. Smartly, council members have since put it on hold.
There are a lot of concerns to address. As a start, council should consult with the people who best understand the ins and outs of sewers — the water utilities.
Officials with the Charleston Water System said they learned about the county ordinance only from reading about it in this newspaper, for example. As of last week, they still hadn’t been contacted by anyone from Charleston County government.
Needless to say, they were alarmed that the county would even consider sweeping action that would dramatically impact CWS operations without first consulting with its leadership.
Broadly, Charleston area residents reluctant to switch off of septic tanks have two concerns. They’re wary of annexation requirements — tapping into Mount Pleasant Waterworks requires annexing into Mount Pleasant, for example, unlike Charleston Water System. And they’re concerned about cost.
A sewer hook-up alone can cost $4,000 or more depending on the water utility, municipal boundaries, distance from existing pipes and other factors. Full water service can cost well over $10,000.
Any functional solution to encourage people to make the switch from septic systems would probably involve some sort of annexation compromise and a straightforward plan to help low-income households cover the steep upfront cost of a sewer hook-up.
Both of those components were part of County Council’s proposed ordinance, but the challenge will be in figuring out all of the details.
It’s also important that any new sewer hook-up requirements end at the Urban Growth Boundary, which was not something clearly addressed in the rules council looked at last month.
On the contrary, that proposal could eventually require that sewer pipes be extended across all of Charleston County.
Doing so would be financially irresponsible. Rural areas can’t generate the tax revenue needed to build and maintain that kind of infrastructure, which would put a burden on all other water and sewer customers.
Charleston County Council is correct that septic tanks are problematic in a few unincorporated pockets surrounded by urban and growing municipalities. We need smarter policies in place to help those homeowners transition to cleaner, safer, more efficient infrastructure.
But taking action without a deep understanding of the potential consequences and the cooperation of key participants — including most obviously local water utilities — would be far worse than doing nothing.