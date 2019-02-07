It’s pretty warm for February, even by Charleston’s mild winter standards. But an otherwise welcome early taste of spring seems a good bit more sinister in light of the announcement from NASA on Wednesday that 2018 was the fourth hottest year on record.
It seems even more concerning given that the five hottest years on record have been the past five years.
Of course this week’s warmer weather in Charleston is not in and of itself evidence of global warming any more than last week’s brutal cold snap in the Midwest was evidence of global cooling. Weather is not the same as climate.
But decades of temperature statistics are evidence of climate change — specifically, a warming planet — and the evidence is alarming.
The Earth was about 1.8 degrees warmer than average in 2018 compared to data from the last century, according to NASA.
The year also happened to be the fourth most expensive for natural disasters in the United States, including devastating wildfires in California, Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina and Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.
Charleston was about 2 degrees warmer than average last year, despite record-breaking cold weather in January that brought several inches of snow, according to data compiled by AccuWeather for The New York Times. Total rainfall for the year was nearly 7 inches more than average as well.
It’s sometimes difficult to feel those subtle differences on a day-to-day basis. February was significantly hotter than average in Charleston last year, for example, while March was a bit cooler than normal. Most of the summer was mild but October was unusually hot.
But long-term global temperature shifts of even a few degrees can make a huge difference on delicate ecosystems. In the Lowcountry, the primary concern is sea level rise caused by melting ice and warmer oceans.
This month, researchers with the University of South Carolina told The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen that the threat may be more urgent than we previously thought. Their studies suggest that average water levels off of Charleston will increase by as much as an inch every five years within the next few decades.
That could mean even more flooding devastation than the roughly 2-foot increase in sea levels that some climate scientists consider to be among the worst-case scenarios.
And that’s not even accounting for the stronger hurricanes and heavy rainstorms that are likely to result from a warming planet.
The impact on Charleston would be tragic. The cost would be staggering.
That’s why it’s economically and morally responsible to take climate change seriously now. The choices we make today will affect Charleston’s livability — and the rest of the world — for decades to come.