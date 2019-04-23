Ongoing efforts to better manage the growth of hotels on the Charleston peninsula aren’t about blocking new hotels entirely, but about giving city officials the tools they need to protect a delicate but crucial mix of uses downtown.
Doing so is increasingly important given that the number of hotel rooms on the peninsula has exploded — from 1,085 in 1980 to 4,920 this year — over the past few decades while the residential population has remained almost exactly the same.
There is now roughly one hotel room for every seven Charleston peninsula residents, and the number of new rooms is poised to continue growing unless City Council acts.
Under the current rules, hotels on the peninsula are limited to a special Accommodations Overlay District, which is further broken down into zones that define maximum room counts.
But aside from those minimal guidelines, there isn’t much that city officials can do to block a hotel project that would displace a number of existing office spaces or retail uses, for example.
The Board of Zoning appeals is all but obligated to give new hotels the go-ahead assuming they meet a relatively perfunctory list of requirements such as being “in character with the immediate neighborhood” and not “significantly” increasing traffic on nearby residential streets.
Changes proposed by Mayor John Tecklenburg that City Council will consider tonight would both add new, stronger requirements for protecting residential and business uses on the peninsula and free up the BZA to reject new hotels on reasonable grounds even when they check the right regulatory boxes.
That ability in particular would be a major adjustment in the approval procedure for hotels on the peninsula by empowering officials to make sound judgment calls rather than being bound by a restrictive process.
Even so, some in Charleston’s preservation community are concerned the proposed changes don’t go far enough.
Winslow Hastie, president of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said, “There are some good things in there,” but explained that the foundation wasn’t entirely supportive of the adjusted ordinance. Among other suggestions, he said cutting down on the number of very large hotels that could be built ought to be part of the proposal.
Kristopher King, executive director with the Preservation Society of Charleston, agreed that the boom in hotels, particularly around the City Market, “is an imbalance of use and it doesn’t support a vibrant community.”
He said the Preservation Society was supportive of the new ordinance but concerned that City Council may not have been involved enough in the process of crafting the changes to fully support them. Certainly, City Council has been frustratingly unwilling to back similar proposals from Mr. Tecklenburg in the past.
Finding the right balance between tourism and a living, working city must be an ongoing effort. The adjusted rules that City Council will consider tonight would represent significant progress in readjusting and protecting that equilibrium.