The effort to rebuild Charleston Harbor’s Crab Bank seabird sanctuary just got a $700,000 boost from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation, nearly putting the fundraising push over the top. That is great news for the restoration effort, but Lowcountry residents can’t be complacent because there is more work to do.
About $365,000 – roughly the same amount raised from hundreds of individual donors — still needs to be collected to meet the initial goal of $1.4 million for restoring Crab Bank. Donations can be made via sccoastalbirds.org.
The bigger goal is to establish a perpetual fund to support all five of South Carolina’s state-protected rookeries. As the holidays roll around, Lowcounty residents shouldn’t forget about gifts for sustaining Bird Key Stono off the southern end of Folly Beach, Deveaux Bank at the mouth of the North Edisto River, North Santee Bar near Georgetown, and 5-acre Tomkins Island, created near the mouth of the Savannah River in 2005 specifically for seabird nesting.
S.C. Coastal Bird Conservation, the coalition formed last year to spearhead Crab Bank fundraising, will have to turn over its share of money in December to the Department of Natural Resources to ensure Crab Bank is restored to about 28 acres when dredges working the shipping channel reach the now-washed-over crescent at the mouth of Shem Creek.
Seabird populations have been declining for years and, sadly, none nested at Crab Bank over the past 12 months. Over the past few years, storms and wakes from passing ships have chipped away at the miniature archipelago used as a nesting spot by about a dozen species of seabirds, including brown pelicans, black skimmers, royal terns and American oystercatchers.
The islet, unique among South Carolina’s seabird sanctuaries because it’s the only one enclosed in a harbor, once hosted as many as 5,000 nesting birds in a single season, and wildlife experts are confident it will again once renourished.
Sharon Richardson, executive director of Audubon South Carolina, said she was thrilled by the wildlife federation grant. “This brings us to the final homestretch of fundraising to restore Crab Bank,” she said. “It’s time to close the gap.”
In addition to the $700,000 wildlife federation grant, Boeing donated $100,000. The State Ports Authority gave $10,000 for Crab Bank and dedicated $10,000 per year over the next nine years to support the wider effort. Planned for this winter, the renourishment should keep Crab Bank in good stead for about 50 years.
In addition to supporting the local seabird population, Crab Bank is a popular draw for bird watchers and paddlers, and a living classroom for coastal ecologists. The Coastal Conservation League is expected to replace its live “Pelicam” soon after the restoration.
Charlestonians have a well-earned reputation for being staunch defenders of the environment, and our seabirds are an important part of the mix. Contributing to the Coastal Bird Conservation will pay off for years to come in the form of new hatchlings.