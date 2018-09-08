Governing America should be a serious business, not a sideshow. But the events of the past week strike us as an intensification of longstanding political spats into crescendos of noise and appalling behavior by our elected officials and their adherents.
All Americans should take a keen interest in their political choices this fall. But it is doubtful that what went on inside the Beltway this week did much to convince thoughtful voters of the merits of either side.
Take the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, for example. The Senate has an obligation to carefully examine the judicial record and other public records of a nominee to the Supreme Court. But Mr. Kavanaugh’s hearings descended into chaos almost immediately as demonstrators filled the room and attempted to drown out the Republican senators.
More than 200 people were arrested in three days by Capitol Police.
The demonstrators were egged on by leading Democrats who accused Mr. Kavanaugh, among myriad other things, of threatening, in California Sen. Kamala Harris’s words, “the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans.”
But despite hours of questioning, which included cross-examination by Sen. Harris and a self-serving expression of contempt for Senate rules by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Mr. Kavanaugh’s opponents came up with little to make their charges stick.
Sen. Booker, for example, announced that he was deliberately violating a Senate rule in releasing confidential files regarding some work done by Mr. Kavanaugh as a White House aide to President George W. Bush. But the content of the files, if anything, burnished the judge’s reputation for even-handed impartiality.
Democratic senators, who include several potential presidential candidates for 2020, probably shored up their credentials with the activist and strident Democratic base. But their smears and mob tactics are unlikely to convince other voters that Democrats are well suited to take over from the GOP.
For the record, we support Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Meanwhile back at the White House, President Trump was confronted with two stories suggesting that his top aides consider him mentally unstable and are conspiring to prevent him from acting impulsively. Mr. Trump responded with typical vitriol, calling an anonymous New York Times op-ed by a high-ranking Trump administration official, “treasonous.”
Other descriptors could be applied to a piece whose author uncourageously refuses to identify him or herself or resign from what he or she considers a dysfunctional administration, but the right to free speech remains in effect.
Mr. Trump was equally dismissive of leaked excerpts from a book by veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward that cited examples of high ranking Trump officials frustrating the president’s impulses.
“The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction,” he said.
Defense Secretary James Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly deny they made the critical remarks Woodward claims they made.
But as Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., noted, both Woodward and the Times op-ed writer were effectively rehashing stories frequently reported about a White House staff and cabinet notoriously full of infighting factions.
President Trump’s suitability to remain in office will almost certainly be left to be decided by voters in 2020, as it should be. But he does not help his case, nor does he advance good governance when in full attack mode.
The past week was full of noise and unneeded drama even by the heightened standards of this tumultuous era. Reasonable Americans — who expect their elected officials to lead rather than squawk and shout — deserve more.