Access to clean water is vital to our health and safety, and it will become increasingly difficult to maintain in the years ahead. It would be foolish and potentially dangerous to give up protection of the smaller waterways that feed our drinking water supply.
Environmentalists won an important round in that fight Thursday when U.S. District Judge David Norton ruled in favor of nine groups, essentially allowing restrictions to continue on development around certain waterways. Judge Norton’s decision was based on procedural errors by the Trump administration, which can appeal, but it was an important step in the right direction.
“This is a victory for families and communities across America who depend on clean water, and a rebuke of the polluting industries trying to gut this nation’s bedrock health and environmental safeguards,” said Geoff Gisler, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, in a statement.
“Water is a way of life in the South, where clean water is the lifeblood of our economy.”
The ruling affects about half the country; similar legal action is pending in 24 other states. We encourage the administration to stand down in its efforts to roll back these and other crucial environmental protections, including its attempts to weaken the Endangered Species Act.
These safeguards are especially needed during a roaring economy and the increased development pressures that come with it. The Obama administration put the protections in place after a review of 1,200 scientific studies, replacing a set of confusing delineations with specific boundaries that show which waterways should be protected by the Clean Water Act. The Trump administration said these clean water rules go too far and hinder development, and ordered the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider them.
We agree that growth and development help turn the wheels of a robust economy. But there must be limits.
Rolling back pollution protections also could be more costly in the long run in terms of an already overburdened health care system, which would place a drag on the economy, as well as exact a toll on our quality of life.
There are other tangible reasons for protecting our water besides the obvious health and welfare of citizens. South Carolina is a beautiful state made so in part by its tangle of waterways and lakes, and the Atlantic Ocean stretching 187 miles along the coast. Billions of tourism dollars are tied to these waters, and keeping the streams, headwaters and other bodies of water clean means cleaner water downstream.
The federal government should do everything it can to help protect all our waterways. Judge Norton’s decision is an important step in keeping those safeguards in place.