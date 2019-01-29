The nation’s longest and one of its costliest wars may be approaching an end, a promising prospect for war-weary Americans. But the Trump administration must be certain that any negotiated settlement does not leave Afghanistan and its people at the mercy of terrorist groups once U.S. troops leave.
The U.S. is poised to withdraw its military forces from Afghanistan provided the Taliban and Afghan government can settle their differences peacefully. U.S. forces have been fighting there for more than 17 years, costing over 2,000 American lives. Official estimates put the financial cost of the war at more than $1 trillion, and perhaps two or three times as much when interest on the debt incurred is taken into account.
Whether this prolonged effort brings a negotiated peace to Afghanistan or the final victory of the Taliban and their Pakistani backers remains to be seen.
Following the first successful talks between the United States and the Taliban, a deal is nearly in place. For it to succeed, much will depend on how the Taliban responds to the remaining American demands for a ceasefire and direct negotiations with the Afghan government on the settlement of the Afghan civil war.
As important as bringing those two bitter rivals to the table is, the question of whether Pakistan, a long-time supporter of the Taliban, can be trusted to respect any deal they make. If not, the deal could fall apart once U.S. forces are gone.
It is encouraging that President Donald Trump’s special enjoy to the region, Zalmay Khalilzad, has reached a “framework” agreement with the Taliban. He told The New York Times: “The Taliban have committed, to our satisfaction, to do what is necessary that would prevent Afghanistan from ever becoming a platform for international terrorist groups or individuals.”
This marks the welcome first agreement since talks began nine years ago. But, as Ambassador Khalilzad told The Times, “details need to be worked out.”
The details — the ceasefire and negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government — are hardly minor concerns. A Taliban spokesman appeared to dismiss them. But they are critical to a peaceful resolution of the civil war.
It is now up to President Trump and Congress to provide incentives to the Taliban and Pakistan to come to terms with the Afghan government. A generous economic package for rebuilding Afghanistan should be one element. It should also include large contributions from our NATO allies who have joined us in the struggle to create a free, independent democracy.
Renewed American economic and military assistance to Pakistan is likely to be another element. President Trump suspended hundreds of millions of dollars of military aid to Pakistan last year, but now needs the help of its government headed by former star athlete Imran Kahn to stabilize the region. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently urged Mr. Trump to meet with Mr. Kahn.
In addition to carrots, the American approach should also warn Pakistan of serious consequences for betraying any deal. A bill moving through Congress would deny Pakistan favorable treatment as a friend of NATO. It should allow the president to make that decision, serving as a check on Pakistani ambitions for control of Afghanistan through the Taliban.
But Pakistan has cracked down on Taliban forces inside its borders and reduced their ability to use Pakistan as a safe haven. And it has used its influence over the Taliban to help produce the recent agreement. So perhaps the time has come to take a chance on a peaceful resolution of the Afghan civil war that would allow the U.S. to disengage. It is worth a try.