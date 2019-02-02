One of the capstone achievements of American Cold War diplomacy came close to crumbling Friday when the State Department announced that the United States has suspended its obligations under the Reagan-era treaty with the Soviet Union banning intermediate-range nuclear delivery vehicles in Europe. The announcement leads to a withdrawal from the treaty in six months unless Russia comes into compliance. Its final collapse may be followed by other arms control failures and a renewed arms race.
This is regrettable. But Russia’s behavior left the Trump administration with two unattractive choices. It could continue to protest a decade-old Russian nuclear cruise missile development that clearly violates the INF treaty but take no action, as the Obama administration did. Or it could make its case to the Russian government that failure to shelve the missile, much celebrated in Russia, would lead to the end of the treaty.
The administration chose the second path. Talks with Russia ended Thursday in a stalemate. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced “no progress,” and U.S. Undersecretary of State Andrew Thompson said, “The Russians still aren’t in acknowledgment that they are in violation of the treaty.” Indeed the Russians made countercharges against the United States that, on examination, are completely false.
This is one more sign, if needed, that Russia is determined to have an adversarial relationship with the United States. In their Senate testimony Tuesday, the nation’s intelligence chiefs said Russia is aligning itself with China against the United States more closely than at any time in nearly 70 years.
As two leading foreign policy experts, Graham Allison and Dmitri Simes, noted in Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal, this is a perilous development. They recommended finding ways to ease tensions with Russia. But as the fate of the INF treaty shows, that is not an open door.
Another opportunity to find some common ground with Russia will arise when negotiations on new strategic arms limitations resume with Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin’s boast of having new super weapons suggests he is
trying to upset the mutual recognition
of the futility of nuclear war on which previous arms control agreements were based.
The United States must gird itself for a challenging new era. A good first step would be a decision by the main actors in setting the nation’s foreign policy, Congress and the president, to seek common ground with each other on where we stand and establish the most important direction for their efforts. So far neither side is doing a good job of working with the other.
The white noise of the recent spats between President Donald Trump and his intelligence chiefs, and between Mr. Trump and Republican senators, over facts and policy choices gives a perhaps overly distorted impression of division and disagreement. But clearly there is some disagreement on important questions about the conditions for U.S. withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan — a withdrawal that could help re-concentrate U.S. defense efforts on meeting the nation’s main challenges outlined by the intelligence chiefs.
Likewise, the constant partisan hammering by leading Democrats on President Trump for allegedly colluding with Mr. Putin to win the 2016 election certainly restricts the president’s diplomatic choices. And Mr. Trump’s effort to shake up a perhaps complacent NATO seems to have encouraged Europe to try to set sail on its own foreign policy course.
The danger is that these centrifugal tendencies, if not contained, could leave the nation rudderless in dangerous seas.