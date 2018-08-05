Brett Elrod’s deep roots in the area and his passion for preserving Mount Pleasant’s shrimping fleet make him a good fit to lead the effort to save the Wando dock on Shem Creek.
The successful building contractor has signed a contract to buy the dock, which he rightly says will play a key role in preserving Shem Creek as a working waterfront. The local shrimping industry faces significant headwinds, but as the Lowcountry risks losing more of its unique charm to development pressures, it’s encouraging that the driving force behind Mr. Elrod’s purchase is saving this important piece of Mount Pleasant’s heritage.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime piece of property,” he said. “We saw it as an opportunity to step in and hold it.”
Mr. Elrod, 41, says he hopes “this fire we’ve started” will spur the revival of the local shrimping fleet and ensure trawlers have a place to tie up for years to come. Already, he has a wide circle of support, including shrimpers, local business owners, the group Save Shem Creek and the town itself. But he admitted that “buying it is the easy part.”
Saving the docks is one thing, and saving the local shrimping business is another. But the two go hand-in-hand, and affordable dock space is crucial to supporting what is already a struggling industry.
Thirty years ago, Shem Creek was home to about 50 trawlers. Now there are fewer than 10. The shrimp are still out there but the market has changed. For years, Asian importers have been able to undercut local shrimpers on price. And imported shrimp, most of it farmed, now make up about 90 percent of the U.S. market. Shem Creek’s working waterfront is limited to a handful of docks.
The East Cooper Land Trust was also interested in buying the property and putting it under a conservation easement. But it was slow on the draw, cash-wise. Nonetheless, Mr. Elrod is counting on help from the conservation community in coming up with a long-term plan for preserving the docks and the roughly 1-acre lot for shrimpers.
Catherine Main of the land trust told Post and Courier reporter Bo Petersen she was concerned about opening the project to private investors.
“We believe anything less than the full acre being permanently conserved for the seafood industry, including all existing 350 feet of dock space and the income their rental generates, will handicap the already existing local fleet and eventually contribute to its demise,” she said.
Those are valid concerns. Mr. Elrod would be wise to keep them in mind as he develops a plan for the dock property, and to include the conservation group in the process.
Mr. Elrod’s contract to buy the property is expected to close at the end of a 90-day due diligence period. He’s encouraging individuals and businesses that want to get involved in the project to email him at WandoDock@gmail.com. This also is a good time for the community to weigh in with its expectations for the local landmark.
Mr. Elrod has lifelong ties to the area. He grew up nearby and his first real job was shoveling ice for shrimpers for $1 per hour. Now, he’s working with his childhood friend Will Bagwell, who’s also involved in the Save Shem Creek group.
With a background in construction, including marina developments, Mr. Elrod is well-suited to lead the effort to rehabilitate the docks, clean up the property and make other improvements. He says he can close the deal, but he also knows he will need help to ensure that Shem Creek retains the authentic South Carolina charm he knew growing up. Saving the dock and the shrimping fleet would be a victory for everyone.