A rare and admirable thing happened Thursday during the opening session of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Three Republican members voted to adopt new House rules proposed by the incoming Democratic majority. Those votes are usually along party lines.
The three mavericks belong to the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, and they supported the new rules because Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had agreed to incorporate measures recommended by their group last summer. Assembled under the title “Break the Deadlock,” the measures are designed to limit the power of the speaker and committee chairs and strengthen the powers of individual members, as well as encourage bipartisanship. Ms. Pelosi yielded to the demands of the Democratic members of the caucus in November when they threatened to withhold their votes for her to be speaker.
It was a bold move. Ms. Pelosi’s position at the time was weakened by disagreements in the Democratic Party about whether she should be elected to another term as speaker (she served in that office from 2007-11), and she was wise to compromise with the Problem Solvers by incorporating three of their 10 recommendations. She also agreed to limit her service as speaker to the next four years, assuming Democrats hold on to their majority in 2020.
Even so, the Democratic Party in the House remains divided. Among those voting against Ms. Pelosi for speaker was South Carolina 1st District Democrat Joe Cunningham.
At the time, the Democratic co-chairman of the caucus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-Pa., explained why the caucus thought the new rules should be adopted. “If we’re going to get things done on immigration reform, infrastructure and health care,” he said, “not only do we have to get a vote in the House but, in this era of divided government, we have to get it through the Senate and the White House.”
That is just the kind of approach the nation needs if it is going to solve the most difficult problems it faces.
The new rules, for example, make it easier to discharge a committee of a bill supported by at least two-thirds of the House membership. Last year a compromise immigration bill with widespread bipartisan support died when a Republican-controlled committee bottled it up.
The GOP mavericks on Thursday were Reps. Tom Reed and John Katko of New York and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Mr. Reed, the Republican co-chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus, said he might face party discipline for his vote but would take the consequences.
“I recognize that some people want to continue to play us-versus-them politics, but I came to Washington to change it, and I’m willing to put my voting card where my mouth is,” Mr. Reed said. “The reforms the Problem Solvers Caucus were able to get included in this rules package go a long way to empower the people we represent, enable rank-and-file members to govern and make it easier for bipartisan bills to pass.”
The new House rules also make it easier to avoid the usually contentious issue of the debt ceiling by stating that when, and if, the House adopts a budget resolution authorizing a new level of debt, the debt ceiling will be automatically increased. Whether this works to weaken control of government spending remains to be seen.
But the new rules also reinstate a requirement, known as PAYGO, that says legislation creating new spending or tax cuts must either be offset by an equal tax increase or an equal reduction in other spending.
Perhaps ironically, objection to this discipline led two Democratic members, second-term Rep. Ro Khanna of California and newly elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, to vote with most Republicans against their own party’s rules package. Ocasio-Cortez called PAYGO “a dark political maneuver designed to hamstring progress.”
Now Ms. Pelosi and President Trump should adopt the spirit of bipartisanship and compromise promoted by the Problem Solvers Caucus and get to work to fund some version of Mr. Trump’s border security and reopen the government.