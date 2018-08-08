It’s a sad fact too many of the people who serve time in federal prison lack the tools to live on the outside and eventually find themselves back behind bars. That’s why there’s optimism over the First Step Act that’s earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump and is being considered by the Senate.
President Trump has gained support from black ministers across the country for his support of the act, which would reduce the length of sentences for some federal crimes and provide ways for prisoners to prepare themselves for a productive life upon leaving prison.
The Senate should pass the act, retaining both the sentencing reforms and the programs that would provide more training for people preparing to restart their lives.
It also should broaden the act to provide post-release assistance, a valuable tool for reducing recidivism and helping federal ex-prisoners get a new start. A number of excellent nonprofit efforts already have shown this kind of support is effective. It would be a much bigger first step toward redeeming federal prisoners.
While the act would be a great help to the federal system, it would not help solve the nation’s largest prison problem. Far more prisoners are housed in state, county and city lockups. And like the federal prison population, a large number of these people released after completing their sentences wind up back in prison or jail within a few years. States need to provide more transitional training and post-release support to their prison populations.
A number of states already have enacted criminal justice sentencing reforms and early release policies. The frequent motive has been a desire by state legislatures to curb rising incarceration costs and relieve prison overcrowding. But the states have had mixed and sometimes negative experiences with this approach to reform. In Louisiana, for example, at least two prisoners given early release as a part of the state’s prison reform law later committed murder.
State legislatures should consider that pre-release training and post-release support are proven ways to reduce the proportion of prisoners who commit new crimes and return to prison. From a state budget perspective, reducing recidivism would go a long way toward reducing prison populations and overcrowding and the costs of maintaining the facilities.
The federal government could help by defraying some of the state start-up costs until the savings from reduced recidivism kick in. Three federal grant programs already address part of the problem, but all suffer from a lack of money.
Funding for Second Chance Act grants that help ex-prisoners make a successful transition to a productive life peaked at $100 million in 2010, but fell to $68 million in recent years. The nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, used Second Chance money to create a program that prepared prisoners for civilian life before release and gave them help once they got out. The program reduced recidivism by 24 percent.
The Justice Reinvestment Initiative is another program designed to help states improve the management of prisons, including programs to help adjustment to civilian life. It is funded at $25 million.
The Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program is authorized to spend $50 million a year helping states provide adequate support to prisoners with mental health issuers. It is slated to get $14 million this year.
These programs show the challenge of helping prisoners make a successful transition to civilian life has been on the national agenda for years. But the problems have only increased over time. With President Trump championing the issue on the federal level, Congress, governors and state legislatures also should begin giving it the attention it deserves.