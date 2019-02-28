The Folly Gras Festival was already on double-secret probation before this year’s Mardi Gras-themed street party got out of hand. So it is little surprise the beach city decided to put an end to what started out as a family friendly festival but devolved into an “Animal House” scene over the past few years.
City leaders made the right decision. Many residents were fed up, too. Folly Beach isn’t New Orleans and shouldn’t strive to be.
Mayor Tim Goodwin and Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath considered ending the festival in 2017 after police arrested 21 people, a then-record for Folly Gras, and issued 29 citations for other violations, most of them alcohol-related.
The crowds were better behaved last year, but this year arrests totaled 27, and police issued 34 citations and wrote more than 100 parking tickets. At least one ugly fight caught on video quickly made the rounds on social media. Other bad behavior included drunkenness, disorderly conduct, underage drinking, public urination and illegal drug use. Not a good look for the Edge of America.
Even the head of the Folly Association of Business, which has hosted the event for the past 11 years, agreed it was time for the festival to go, despite added safety measures that included prohibiting outside alcohol sales, skateboards and dogs.
“Honestly, we feel that Folly Gras has essentially outgrown its venue — the venue being our quaint little beach town,” Steve Carroll said. “At this point, it is not what we need for the city, the businesses or the community so we’re going to put it to rest.”
Yes, the festival has been successful in terms of boosting business. In each of the past three years, it has generated about $1 million in sales, much of which goes to charities. Also, 3 percent of sales go to the city, which helps pay for other public entertainment such as Fourth of July fireworks. Losing out on that money is a tough break for those charitable groups and the city.
But this year, the city hired an extra 71 security officers and still wasn’t able to control the crowd of about 11,000 people — several times the town’s population of about 3,000 permanent residents.
At a City Council meeting following Folly Gras in 2017, resident Keith Bolus correctly assessed the situation. “We’ve been lucky so far, but luck is going to run out. Something bad is going to happen.”
He was right then, and city leaders were right to end the festival after making good-faith efforts to rein in the kind of rowdiness liable to leave a permanent scar on Folly Beach. The roughly 12-square-mile island-city, once a less-crowded and more laidback alternative to the Isle of Palms, already has a hard enough time managing summertime beach crowds.
So, so long Folly Gras. It was fun while it lasted, but it lasted a little too long after the fun ran out.