The ceiling on how much debt the federal government can accumulate was expected to be reinstated at midnight at a number just over $22 trillion, a level the government reached Friday. Congress must raise the ceiling soon to prevent a highly damaging fiscal collapse. Any decision should be tied to a long-range plan for getting the national debt under control.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates there is a grace period of perhaps seven months before the Treasury actually runs out of borrowing authority. That gives scant time to revive the long-deferred “Grand Bargain” on future levels of federal income and spending. But the issues are well known, and if there is a will in Congress and at the White House, it can be done. As part of such a bargain, but only if there is one, Congress should abolish the debt ceiling.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell recently said questions about the debt ceiling create uncertainty in the economy, and that a federal government unable to pay its bills “is just something that can’t even be considered.”
That raises the question of why the United States and Denmark are the only developed economies to have a government debt ceiling. President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, along with senior House Democrats, appear to agree that the nation would be better off without one. Certainly that would eliminate its use along with the dysfunctional congressional appropriations process to create false emergencies that can be exploited for political gain.
The last time there was major uncertainty about an extension of the debt ceiling, in 2011, Standard & Poor’s downgraded federal bonds from AAA to AA+ for the first time, and in reaction the stock market suffered the panic of Black Monday. The limit on federal debt at that time was $14.3 trillion. The debt has risen more than 50 percent since then.
The debt ceiling also played a major role in triggering government shutdowns in 1995-96 and in budget negotiations between Congress and President Barack Obama in 2013.
But simply ending the statutory debt ceiling leaves us with the question of whether anything will be left to raise awareness of the nation’s growing debt and its long-term consequences.
The question is particularly pertinent at a time when a number of Democrats seeking the presidential nomination have endorsed what is known as “modern monetary theory,” which holds that there should be no limits on what the U.S. government borrows because it has the power to print its own money. A more limited form of this theory recently gained the support of leading liberal economist Lawrence Summers in an article in Foreign Affairs magazine. Summers argues that the United States should take advantage of low interest rates to increase its borrowing.
The trendiness of this new theory among some leading Democrats reflects their desire to escape from the “strait jacket” of fiscal discipline so they can enact ambitious new social programs without raising taxes. (They also want to raise taxes.)
But no one has rebutted the analysis of the Congressional Budget Office, recently endorsed by Chairman Powell, that over the next 15 years the funds required to service the rising federal debt will gradually choke off federal spending for domestic and defense programs alike and have a depressing effect on economic growth.
A “Grand Bargain” on restoring fiscal balance would cure that problem, although the longer it is deferred the more painful it will be to make the adjustments required. Until we have that bargain, the debt ceiling is a good reminder of the dangers of the path we are on.