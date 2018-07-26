Tim Novotny, right, works with Loran Houska, both of Wahoo, Neb., perform maintenance on a farm shredder in Wahoo, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trump's escalating trade disputes with China and other countries. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)