President Trump says tariffs are “the greatest!” He made that assertion via Twitter on Tuesday, just before revealing his plan to bail out American farmers to the tune of $12 billion.
Then, barely 24 hours later, Mr. Trump all but called off the trade war with the European Union following a meeting on Wednesday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
“We agreed today, first of all, to work together towards zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods,” said Mr. Trump.
News reports suggested Mr. Trump and Mr. Juncker had even agreed on a deal that the European Union would buy more U.S. soybeans, which could blunt some of the need for a costly bailout.
The president’s bailout was a response to retaliatory foreign tariffs put in place as a result of his misguided trade policy, which he has pursued against the best advice of some of his own advisers and many of his fellow Republicans, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.
Now, a large part of the trade war appears to be called off, at least temporarily. That shocking turnaround is certainly welcome news, and Mr. Trump’s sudden openness to the mutual benefits of free trade will hopefully be part of a long-term trend and not a momentary departure.
There is still a chance that the truce announced Wednesday could fall through if Mr. Trump and the EU are not able to satisfactorily resolve the de-escalation process. The president must work hard to build a fair and productive long-term agreement.
The alternative is costly.
Already, retaliatory tariffs have cost farmers billions of dollars. An upper estimate suggests the agricultural sector may have lost more money so far — about $13 billion — than Mr. Trump’s proposed bailout would cover.
Farmers have also reportedly lost lucrative foreign deals that could prove difficult or impossible to renegotiate in the future.
In other words, Mr. Trump’s trade wars have caused real damage in a shockingly short period of time. And despite his victory on Wednesday, significant challenges remain for American businesses, nearly all of which could have been avoided by a less aggressive approach.
U.S. industries could certainly benefit from better trade deals, particularly with countries such as China that don’t want a level playing field. Mr. Trump has made it clear that winning fairer agreements is the goal of his trade policy. Already, he appears to have extracted considerable concessions from the EU.
But Mr. Trump has also reminded that American businesses will need to be patient, and some businesses don’t have that luxury. Nor do American taxpayers, who could be left on the hook for massive bailouts should trade conflicts with our other major partners drag on.
In other words, Mr. Trump has been playing a dangerous economic game.
The agreement with Mr. Juncker on Wednesday, however, is a positive sign, as is Mr. Trump’s willingness to concede that tariffs are not “the greatest” economic policy. We welcome additional handshakes with our trade partners — and quickly.