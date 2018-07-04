As we grill burgers, hang out at the beach, or watch fireworks shows today, we also should take time to reflect on why this day matters.
The Fourth of July is an opportunity to think about the shared ideals that link us together as a nation, the mutual beliefs that make us all Americans. It’s a day to take a break from the divisiveness, bitterness and cynicism that colors our national discourse. It’s also a day to remember that having different views should be celebrated as an expression of freedom.
Thomas Jefferson laid the foundation for America’s ideals 242 years ago in the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. …”
We haven’t always lived up to the ideals we profess to hold so dear. We’ve been painfully slow at times to address issues of equality, especially, and despite tremendous strides we still struggle with those issues today. But we’re having those difficult conversations because that’s what we do as Americans. We are still striving to form that “more perfect union” that was later outlined in the Constitution.
It’s tough to be optimistic some days. We’re a nation fractured over politics and culture. Instead of uniting us, the president and both parties in Congress fuel this division. It’s a messy, unsure time as America retreats from the world stage, feuds with our allies and cozies up to our enemies.
But this country has been through worse — civil and world wars quickly come to mind — and we’ve come out the other side in better shape. Not always wiser, of course, because we’re human. But better. And we’re betting that these challenging times will force us to be better again.
The Founding Fathers risked their lives and fortunes by signing their names to a document that still provides a sturdy framework for our republic and its ideals. They sparked a revolution, took on the world’s greatest power and won. Their legacy is the enduring nature of the American experiment, and our commitment should be to live up to those ideals.
Many challenges lie ahead. But today let’s honor the founders and the declaration by celebrating our shared beliefs and respecting our differences — all of the things that make us Americans.
If only for a day, let’s use our hands for building sandcastles instead of tweeting. Stop watching the talking heads on cable TV that only serve to raise our ire and blood pressure. Have some fun together, regardless of politics. And reflect on why this day really matters.