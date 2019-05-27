Suppose our calendar was arranged to reflect the way we live our lives today. If that were the case, today would be a good candidate for New Year’s Day. It is the beginning of the summer season, the time when children are starting summer vacation, a time when families make family plans, a time of liberation, barbecues and challenges to the imagination.
As children, many of us may have felt that the year really begins now, not on Jan. 1. Like many childhood misconceptions, it is a logically impeccable thought.
But Memorial Day, at its beginning, did not celebrate a joyous beginning. Instead, on Decoration Day, its first name, survivors of our traumatic Civil War went out to adorn with flowers and flags the graves of the many, many dead to grieve their losses and commemorate their sacrifices. It was a time of national mourning for the hundreds of thousands of men, women and children lost from battle and disease in what is still the deadliest of our many wars.
That long list of the lost has grown even longer in the 154 years since the end of the Civil War. It continues to grow as the nation struggles with the global legacies of the world’s deadliest century, the 20th. To the sacrifices of those who met the call to go into harm’s way to defend the nation, we owe our liberation from status as colonials and slaves, our unity as a nation, our freedom from the rule of tyrants and, indeed, our freedom to celebrate the arrival of summer.
So even as we go about our business of celebrating the beginning of the season of easy living, it is not unreasonable for Congress and the president to urge us to observe a brief National Moment of Remembrance on Monday and give silent thanks for their service.