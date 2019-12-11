Charleston apparently won’t include $60,000 in its 2020 budget to hire a city archaeologist. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Mayor John Tecklenburg and others appear committed to proposing a new archaeology ordinance early next year. It’s an idea whose time has come.
A draft of the proposed ordinance has been circulating among interested parties as advocates, led by the Historic Charleston Foundation, have tried to build consensus around how new city archaeology regulations should work.
Katherine Pemberton of the foundation has helped lead the important effort. It’s unfortunate the city’s budget doesn’t include an archaeologist position, but the draft is still being perfected before it goes to City Council.
“While I regret the delay, I think we’re in a good place as long as we don’t back-burner it,” she said. “I think we’ll end up with a stronger ordinance everybody feels comfortable with.”
The idea is to strike a balance between any inconvenience to developers and property owners while respecting the richness of the historical record under Charleston’s surface. As proposed, the ordinance would apply only to properties in the city’s Old and Historic District and known historic sites beyond downtown. It would be triggered if there’s new construction or redevelopment that would increase a building’s footprint by 1,000 square feet or more.
It’s important to understand the goal here is not unearthing valuable trinkets like in some Indiana Jones movie but instead to record the surviving evidence of the city’s history, evidence that would shed light on stories that nothing else can. These stories include the city’s original walled fortifications in the early 18th century, the 1780 Siege of Charleston during the Revolutionary War, and the lives of the thousands of now largely forgotten people, including Native Americans, women and the enslaved who lived here but left behind little to no written record.
The reason the new archaeologist position didn’t make it into the budget has to do with fiscal restraint. The mayor and City Council agreed they have higher priorities in the Planning Department, including more money to update the city’s comprehensive plan; to advance work on Johns Island’s traffic and flooding problems; and to update to the city’s historic building classifications, which haven’t changed since the 1970s.
Those steps are all important, but so is recognizing that the city is doing too little to understand and protect the rich history under our feet. Ultimately, the archaeological ordinance is expected to generate fees that would offset most, if not all, of the cost of a city archaeologist, so the mayor and City Council should put the ordinance near the top of their to-do list for the coming year.
As the city knows so well with historic buildings, once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. The same is true with archaeological sites. It’s time to respect the information about our past that only they can provide.