James Island is only a mile across the water from downtown Charleston, so it’s not surprising that its history and the city’s history are deeply intertwined. But there’s an understandable sentiment that James Island’s story has been largely overlooked. There are probably many reasons for this, including its location relatively off the beaten tourist trail.
The town of James Island hopes to change that Sunday when it hosts a public event designed to highlight the island’s eventful past, particularly its history surrounding the Revolutionary War. Sunday’s event at Fort Johnson comes a day after Victory Day, Charleston’s newly revived holiday marking the day that British troops departed the city in December 1782, effectively ending the war here.
Paul Hedden, a tour guide and chairman of the town’s Historical Commission, is among those trying to improve the public’s appreciation for James Island’s role. For instance, he notes that it played a critical role in the South Carolina colony’s resistance to the British Stamp Act in 1765; the stamps were stored at Fort Johnson. A patriot force soon took control over the fort, forced a ship’s captain to put the controversial documents back on board and sail off. “Not long after that, the Stamp Act was repealed,” Hedden notes. “That’s probably the most significant thing.”
But it’s only a big chapter in a larger story. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has done a nice job in recent years interpreting McLeod Plantation on the island’s northern end, and the city of Charleston plans to highlight more island history as its new Fort Pemberton Park in Riverland Terrace takes shape in the coming year or two.
The British invaded James Island in 1779 as troops moved over land to lay siege to Charles Towne. After Gen. Cornwallis surrendered in 1781, his troops would remain here for more than another year, often venturing onto James Island for fresh water and wood for fuel. On Nov. 14, 1782, the last battle of patriot forces against the British occupation forces during the Revolution was fought on James Island at Dills Bluff.
But it was only two years ago that a historical marker was placed on the Dills Bluff site. “I just think James Island has always been shortchanged since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here 23 years now, as far as the important role it played in the Revolution and colonization,” Hedden said.
Of course, one reason why the island’s history is overlooked is because very little of Fort Johnson has survived. Sunday’s free event, which will run from 1-4 p.m. at Fort Johnson, will include a tour by Hedden (shortly after 1 p.m.) describing what once was there and the few traces that remain to this day. Those who join him Sunday can expect to leave with a new appreciation of some of the region’s most interesting days.