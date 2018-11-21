Last year, for the first time in a very long while, more Americans got to work by walking down the hall at home than by getting on a bus, train, trolley or ferry. This milestone, reported by the Census Bureau in its release of 2017 American Community Survey data in September, has not gone entirely unnoticed. But it hasn’t gotten a ton of attention, either, so I’m going to give it some more.
So does this mean public transportation is on the way out, to be supplanted by people sitting on their sofas working on laptops? Not exactly. Commuting by private car, while still the overwhelmingly dominant means of getting to work in the U.S., has been losing market share since the Census Bureau began asking this question every year since 2005, with carpooling accounting for most of the decline but driving alone down a little.
The percentage of workers commuting by public transportation is up since 2005, although it has fallen slightly over the past five years. The really big action has been in working from home, especially since 2015.
Clearly, despite occasional corporate crackdowns on employees who never come into the office, telecommuting is not going away. The people reporting that they work at home aren’t necessarily doing it every day — the American Community Survey questionnaire asks “How did this person usually get to work LAST WEEK?” But this means the survey is also missing workers who (like me) spend one or two workdays a week at home.
Another way to slice this data is to measure the percentage change in the number of workers in each category since 2006 (which was the first year for which I could find numbers instead of just percentages). Because the workforce as a whole has grown in that time, the default trend is upward. Carpooling still shows a decline, though, and while working at home is the standout, biking, public transportation and the taxi-motorcycle grab-bag category (which likely includes Ubers, Lyfts, and the like) have all made bigger gains since 2006 than driving oneself to work.
Obviously, some of these big increases (bicycling’s in particular) are from tiny bases. But in densely populated cities and metropolitan areas where driving’s share is well below the national norm, there are some interesting things going one with other modes of transportation.
Let’s move on to the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, birthplace of the ride-hailing app phenomenon. Do Lyft and Uber show up in the number of people using “taxicab, motorcycle or other means” to get to work in San Francisco and its suburbs? They sure seem to.
Carpooling has also been on the rise in the San Francisco area, even as it has declined in the rest of the country. That’s probably because freeways and bridges in the Bay Area are lousy with high-occupancy-vehicle lanes that give carpoolers a big advantage over lone commuters. And for all that people in the area complain about the inadequacy of its public transportation system, there sure are a lot more of them using it.
In most of the country, people who can afford to drive themselves to work simply drive themselves to work. But in crowded cities and metropolitan areas where driving and parking are expensive and/or irritating, there’s a lot of commute experimentation going on.
Working at home is part of that experimentation in places like New York and San Francisco. But in the metropolitan areas with the highest share of stay-at-homers, it seems to be more of a lifestyle choice.
Boulder is a college town, Denver exurb and outdoor paradise nestled against the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Bend is a former logging town and current outdoor paradise nestled against the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range that has in recent years become a favorite destination for California real estate refugees and even people who continue to hold down jobs in Silicon Valley, a 10-hour drive away. As for Lawton (estimated 2017 metro-area population: 127,349), I don’t know how it ended up No. 3 on this list, given it’s far from any mountains and its biggest employer is the Fort Sill Army base.
Most of the work-at-home meccas are smaller metropolitan areas with great scenery. Bigger metros with lots of white-collar workers and reputations as nice places to live (Raleigh, Austin, Denver, Portland) figure prominently as well. Working at home is thus something of a luxury good — the median income of those who do it is higher than that of any other commuting category. It doesn’t seem to be driven by how tough the commute is in a particular metropolitan area. And it seems clear that it’s going to be a major part of the future of work.
