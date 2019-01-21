FILE - In this July 15, 2010 file photo, Millicent Peterson Young of Colorado Springs, Colo., a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, during World War II, looks on during an event at the Bird Aviation Museum and Invention Center in Sagle, Idaho. Young died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the age of 96. Young and other WASPs flew bombers and other warplanes in the United States during the war to free up male pilots for combat service overseas. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)