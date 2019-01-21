The Obama-era policy of integrating women into ground combat units is a misguided social experiment that threatens military readiness and wastes resources in the service of a political agenda.
— Heather MacDonald, in a Jan. 14 op-ed in The Wall Street Journal
Heather MacDonald’s disapproval of women being assigned to combat units in the armed forces fired a shot across the bow of a feminist movement that is credited with bringing down dozens of high-profile men in the entertainment, news, political, military and industrial segments of American life. Indeed, there are few if any traditional professions and callings that have not been impacted.
It is undeniable that many of those whose reputations and professional careers have been ruined richly deserved their fate. No right-thinking person today defends sexual abuse or harassment in the workplace or, for that matter, anywhere else. The “casting couch” era in Hollywood and on Broadway has clearly had its day. And about time, too.
It is also undeniable, I think, that there is a growing awareness that feminism has wandered into areas it should stay out of if it wants to maintain its legitimacy in the public eye. This is particularly true when it attempts to inject gender equality that affects the battlefield and combat readiness.
Among Ms. MacDonald’s well-documented facts in her op-ed is that the Department of Defense has “watered down” physical standards (e.g., female upper body strength) to make it easier for women to qualify for assignment to ground combat units. She cites as striking evidence of such that only two women out of 36 who tried passed the Marine Corp’s infantry officer training course. Subsequently, she writes, the Marines changed the pass/fail requirement to an “unscored exercise with no bearing on the candidate’s ultimate evaluation.”
And then there is this, which hardly anyone other than Ms. MacDonald has had the guts to address:
“A more serious effect of sex integration has become taboo to mention: the inevitable introduction of eros into combat units. Putting young, hormonally charged men and women into stressful close quarters for extended periods guarantees sexual liaisons, rivalries and breakups, all of which undermine the bonding essential to a unified fighting force.”
This, too, is undeniable. Pregnancy has been a huge problem in all the armed services, and too many times it has led to the deployment of inadequately manned and trained ships and ground combat units. This is nothing new. Ms. MacDonald cites that in 1988 then-Navy Secretary James Webb reported “that of the unmarried enlisted Navy and Air Force women stationed in Iceland, half were pregnant.”
I retired from the Navy before assignment of women to duty on combat ships became more or less routine, and women were never assigned to any of the ships I commanded or served on. Despite this, I am fully aware that thousands of women have served and are serving well in all branches of our armed forces. That is not, however, the same as maintaining that all women are performing well in all assignments in all branches of the armed forces.
Women have proven themselves in many fields of endeavor. No one can deny that. But just as there are no women in the NFL or on Clemson’s championship football team — and no one seems to take issue with that (at least not yet) — there is no place for women on the battlefield, facing hand-to-hand combat, or in a Navy ship’s boiler rooms or gun mounts handling heavy shells. Pushing such an agenda is just plain wrong.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor. A retired naval officer, his Navy assignments included three commands at sea.