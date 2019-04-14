The announcement that former S.C. governor and six-term U.S. senator Fritz Hollings has died means the end of an era in politics.
Hollings was a close friend of Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy and Republican Sen. Ted Stevens, showing his bipartisan nature. Kennedy once kidded of Hollings, “He’s the only non-English-speaking senator” because of Hollings’ thick Charleston accent. Yet these two were good pals off the Senate floor, and they were both friends of Sen. Ted Stevens.
Hollings was the consummate Southern gentleman — regal in bearing, with a shock of distinguished white hair and courtesy to the non-elected. A former Justice Department antitrust lawyer now living in Los Angeles remarked how nice Sen. Hollings was to him as he dated a former Hollings staff member. No arrogance came from Sen. Hollings.
The U.S. Senate is different now without Kennedy, Hollings or Stevens (all deceased). Much like the House, it’s less collegial, with sharper edges and divisions borne of philosophical differences. If a House or Senate member of the opposite political party disagrees, usually one doesn’t like the other, and vice versa, because of their policy differences. This wasn’t the case years ago when Stevens, Kennedy and Hollings graced the Senate.
Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (now in her 80s) once remarked that the House speaker should schedule votes late on Fridays or early on Mondays with the hope that members would stick around Washington, D.C., for the weekend, getting to know other members rather than flying home on weekends to campaign or otherwise attend to congressional business. One former congressman made it a habit of returning to his district every other weekend — one with his family in D.C. and the next in his district. He never received flak from his constituents, opting for his family one weekend and working unencumbered with his constituents the next.
The greater purpose is protected if members can be cordial to each other in spite of their policy differences. Stevens and Kennedy would fight intensely on the Senate floor over philosophical differences, but would set aside their policy differences in favor of their friendship off the floor.
Today, not enough members can set aside policy differences, realizing that all members are elected by their constituents and have the same rights and obligations as other elected officials, even if they have different philosophies or political affiliations. Never, to common knowledge, did Hollings, Stevens or Kennedy sacrifice their constituents’ interests in favor of their friendships, in spite of their philosophical differences.
The political differences are so acute, emphasized by President Trump, that friendships with Democrats by Republicans, and vice versa, are too often impossible. One former House member recalls the then-majority whip remarking to the Republican member who was across the aisle commiserating with a Democrat, “Why are you talking to those guys?,” highlighting political differences, rather than encouraging friendships between political opposites.
Some House members tried to mend fences between members by hosting a gathering in Hershey, Pa., years ago for Democrats and Republicans, hoping to bridge the gap between party philosophy and member friendships. It has endured in some measure mostly via former members.
Bipartisanship is touted as a laudable outcome by many members and the average voter supports it, but not enough members practice it. Perhaps the public rancor has started with President Trump’s political style, calling Washington, D.C., a swamp and demonizing anyone who questions his actions. Kennedy, Hollings or Stevens would not have demeaned their political opposites. All three had more dignity and respect for one another, in spite of their policy differences.
Washington, D.C., is filled with experienced policy experts, many with a country-first philosophy like Mr. Trump. It’s not a swamp, unlike Mr. Trump’s unfair blanket characterization. Elected officials are free to reject the dishonest parts.
The passing of Sen. Hollings reminds us of a political time in America when political opposites liked each other and worked hard to move America forward. We should return to such a time.
George Nethercutt was a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Washington state from 1995-2005.