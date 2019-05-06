I’ve worked in the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center for 60 years, 53 of them as a wildlife biologist, and appreciate the May 3 Post and Courier editorial “Keep hunting out of Yawkey preserve.” I’d also like to clear up misconceptions regarding Georgetown Sen. Stephen Goldfinch’s concerns, particularly public hunting, fishing and access in the area.
Sen. Goldfinch said he was less concerned about hunting and fishing than access to the beaches and navigable waters there, especially in and around Mosquito Creek. For more than 40 years the public has had access to the area to fish, shrimp and crab. Only hunting has been banned for more than 70 years.
In addition to Mosquito Creek, another tidal area open to the public for fishing and hunting is between Mother Norton Shoal, Sand Island and South Island. Hunting is also allowed along the borders of Cat and South islands, some of which are located near ponds that are managed for waterfowl. Indeed, except for the Yawkey sanctuary, the entire Santee Delta is heavily hunted for waterfowl in season.
Mr. Yawkey established the sanctuary on South Island during World War II, and kept it that way until his death in 1976, when the state took over under a requirement that it continue to manage and protect the waterfowl area and adjoining tidal marsh. To date the Yawkey trust has provided more than $30 million to pay for this maintenance and management. That support now exceeds $1 million annually.
The state established a permanent wildlife sanctuary there in 1979 under the auspices of the state Budget and Control Board and the Department of Natural Resources. If the sanctuary is opened to hunting as proposed, it will be unlike every other waterfowl management area in South Carolina in that it will allow unregulated hunting. Hunting pressure on waterfowl is the surest way to cause waterfowl to leave an area, defeating the purpose of the sanctuaries.
A second consideration is the negative effect on 40 years of alligator research in the Yawkey sanctuary — an internationally recognized project that is the longest-running study of any crocodilian population in the world. The purpose is to research and monitor alligators throughout their lives (70 years or more) to better understand growth, survival, movement, nesting frequency and reproductive lifespans — all essential for the sustainable management of alligators and to set harvest quotas elsewhere in the South Carolina coastal plain.
Female alligators at Yawkey take 16 years to reach maturity, while males can begin breeding after about 12 years, but seldom do so. Harvesting adult animals would negatively impact the study, as these animals (breeders) could not reproductively replace themselves for many years. In addition, numerous adult alligators have been tagged and monitored for 35-40 years. Due to the lack of hunting pressure for almost a century, many of these animals have become habituated to sanctuary staff and researchers. Hunting them would be akin to shooting animals in a zoo.
The study will continue to provide critical information on the types and levels of environmental pollutants (pesticides, mercury, other industrial chemicals) accumulated by wild alligators in the region. These data identify potential health hazards to humans who consume the same food as alligators (fish, shrimp, crabs) as well as alligator meat acquired by hunters during public harvests. Because of the importance of monitoring chemical accumulation in long-lived animals like alligators, removing some or all of the adults would essentially terminate the study and render useless almost 40 years of work by scores of South Carolina citizens and employees.
It is wise to leave things like they have been for all those years.
Phil Wilkinson was the first wildlife biologist for Tom Yawkey on what is now the Yawkey Wildlife Center. He also initiated alligator nesting ecology studies at the center in 1979. He continues to be involved with these studies.