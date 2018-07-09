The labor market appears to be quite strong, judging by June’s unemployment figures. The rate ticked up in June to 4 percent, but that is still very low. It has been nearly two decades since the U.S. economy has had such little unemployment.
There are currently 6.7 million job openings — a record high. And the rate at which workers are quitting their jobs is higher than it was before the onset of the Great Recession. But wage growth is still noticeably slower than many economists and analysts expect (despite all the stories about employers desperate for workers).
So why does wage growth continue to be so tepid?
As unemployment falls and the number of open jobs increases, businesses should have to increase pay in order to attract increasingly scarce available workers as well as retain the employees they have. And if workers are quitting voluntarily, it stands to reason that many of them are not only confident that they can get another job, but that it will be better and higher-paying as well.
To some extent, reality is conforming to this story. But many who look at the numbers aren’t satisfied. So let’s discuss some possible explanations.
One theory has been that there is more “slack” in the labor market than the unemployment rate would lead you to believe, since people who leave the workforce altogether are not counted as unemployed in the official statistics. If the severity of the Great Recession drove people out of the labor force (rather than simply into the ranks of the unemployed looking for work) but who might readily rejoin, then the jobless rate could be very low at the same time that there is enough slack to restrain wage growth.
The rate of employment for people in their prime working years is still below its pre-recession peak, and many proponents of the “hidden slack” view point to this as evidence that the official jobless rate isn’t giving the full picture. I think there is something to this story, but it is becoming shakier over time. For one, it is not clear that the prime-age employment rate is below its long-run trend. In addition, the employment rate has been improving, which you might expect would spark faster wage growth than we are seeing.
Furthermore, other measures — in addition to those discussed above — point to a robust labor market, inconsistent with a decent amount of slack. These include a broader measure of worker underutilization that takes into account those who are working part time when they would rather be full time and some people who have left the labor force. In addition, monthly payroll gains have been consistently impressive.
Even with all of these positive indicators, more than 5 million people are not in the labor force but report wanting a job.
Another possibility is that the composition of the workforce is changing in ways that affect pay. There is evidence that higher-wage older workers have been retiring, leaving the labor market, while lower-wage younger workers have been entering. This would slow overall wage growth. In addition, the gig economy may be holding down pay increases by creating a pool of workers outside the formal economy that employers know can be tapped if they need to hire.
It’s also possible that businesses are competing for workers using levers other than wages. For example, some employers are offering signing bonuses to attract workers. In addition, companies are making it easier for applicants to get their foot in the door — they are less likely to demand background checks, for example, which in effect increases the number of workers they can choose from, relieving some pressure to increase wages.
We should also admit the possibility that there is no problem to solve, no mystery to explain — that wages are growing in line with the economy’s overall performance. Moody’s Analytics economist Adam Ozimek finds that when you measure slack using the employment rate rather than the unemployment rate, wages are growing at a pace you would expect.
Or consider a simpler calculation: Roughly speaking, wages grow if workers are more productive and if overall prices are increasing. Productivity growth has been lower this cycle than in the past, and based on its performance wage growth is only slightly slower than you’d expect.
These are compelling arguments, but I’m not sold. Wage growth is slower than we’d expect, and the reason is something of a mystery.
Some combination of all these factors is probably the culprit. This is good news, because it means that a healthy rate of wage growth is likely in the future. But let’s hope the future arrives sooner rather than later.
Michael Strain is a columnist with Bloomberg Opinion.