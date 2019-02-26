In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, arrives on the field before the AFC Championship NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kraft allegedly visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts on the morning of the game. It was his second visit to the massage parlor in less than 24 hours, according to the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)