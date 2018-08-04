‘All you need is a little money — a couple hundred bucks — and you can download a print from the internet to make a gun at home. No background check, no criminal history check, no certification that the person isn’t adjudicated mentally ill or has the intent to harm. Even terrorists could avail themselves of this technology to print an unlimited amount of home weapons.”
That’s the nightmare scenario Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., painted on Tuesday warning of the threat from 3-D printed guns. Scary stuff.
Somebody should alert Mr. Schumer, and the many other Republican and Democratic lawmakers understandably alarmed by downloadable plastic weapons, that we pretty much already live in that nightmare scenario.
“All you need is a little money” to walk into a gun show and buy a gun. “No background check, no criminal history check, no certification that the person isn’t adjudicated mentally ill or has the intent to harm.”
Even a terrorist could do it.
Ditto most online sales. Because gun background checks only apply to sales from federally licensed dealers, it’s incredibly easy to buy a deadly weapon with zero oversight.
Comparatively speaking, it’s way more trouble to try to print a gun at home. For one thing, 3-D printers and the materials they use are not cheap. And the plans to build a working gun — one that won’t blow up in the shooter’s face — are pretty complex.
A sturdy plastic gun would cost about $1,000 to print. It’s possible to 3-D print a metal pistol as well, but those cost about $11,000. Suffice it to say, the average gun at a gun show is a lot cheaper.
None of this is to say that 3-D printed plastic guns are a good idea. Obviously, they’re not.
Plastic guns in general are already illegal since they can’t be picked up by metal detectors. So anyone who prints out, sells or carries a plastic gun would be breaking the law.
The recent furor in Congress stems from the fact that a ban on distributing the plans for a basic 3-D gun was set to expire this week after the Justice Department reversed an Obama-era policy. A Seattle judge put an injunction to keep the ban in place on Tuesday, but the prohibition hasn’t been particularly effective so far.
The plans have been downloaded at least 1,000 times over the past few years.
The legal fight over whether or not it’s OK to distribute instructions for making a plastic gun raises some tricky First Amendment questions. After all, it’s pretty easy to find out how to make a variety of deadly weapons using just a basic Google search or with a trip to the local library. It’s tough to argue that 3-D printed guns pose a greater existential threat than, say, a homemade pipe bomb.
If courts were to find that the government can ban “speech” related to plastic guns, it could open the doors to stifle a lot of other, less potentially deadly information as well.
And again, none of this matters nearly as much as the fact that anyone can buy a gun almost anywhere at almost any time with zero government oversight.
If Congress really cared about keeping deadly weapons out of the hands of people who might use them to harm others, lawmakers could work on universal background check legislation. Universal background checks have overwhelming support — even from members of the National Rifle Association.
It’s by far the least controversial gun policy initiative. But somehow it’s still not on the books.
Background checks also don’t work nearly as well as they should. Gaps in reporting and difficulties coordinating multiple databases have let a few high-profile mass shooters fall through the cracks and buy guns even when they shouldn’t have been allowed to.
In other words, there are some very straightforward ways we should be acting to protect Americans from gun violence and some very sensible reforms that should have passed a long time ago.
Instead, lawmakers are likely to spend weeks or even months hyperventilating about a deeply concerning but utterly impractical weapon that, at least for the moment, represents more of a hypothetical danger than an imminent public safety threat.
In the meantime, violent criminals — “even terrorists” — will continue to have easy, unfettered access to far more affordable and practical weapons. No background check needed.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.