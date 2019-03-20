FILE--In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photograph, a roll of stickers sits on a table to be handed out by election judges as voters deposit their ballots at the Denver Elections Division drop off location in front of the City/County Building in Denver. Colorado's Democrat-controlled Legislature has approved a bill Thursday, Feb 21, 2019, to join other states in casting their presidential electoral votes for the winner of the national popular vote. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)