FILE- In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, file photo the Cape Kortia container ship, left, heads into the Port of Tacoma in Commencement Bay in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. trade deficit jumped nearly 19 percent in December, pushing the trade imbalance for all of 2018 to widen to a decade-long high of $621 billion. The gap with China on goods widened to an all-time record of $419.2 billion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)