It’s hard to imagine a more jarring image of gentrification.
In a few months, a new Whole Foods will open next to Doscher’s off of Highway 17 in West Ashley. One is a sleek national behemoth peddling organic quinoa. The other is a locally owned grocer selling pork chops for $2.69 a pound.
Oh, and there’s a relatively new Starbucks next door too.
All of this is pretty great news for homeowners in the area. Studies of varying levels of scientific rigor have found that homes near Whole Foods, Starbucks and other notoriously gentrifying chains like Trader Joe’s tend to rise in value when those stores open.
Of course, those chains tend to open new stores in neighborhoods primed to take off anyway. So it’s hard to say whether Whole Foods is the chicken or the egg when it comes to gentrification. But the correlation, if not the causation, is pretty clear.
That’s hardly news to anyone who has tried to rent an apartment or buy a home in West Ashley in the past few years. Prices are still relatively affordable compared to the Charleston region’s pricier housing markets, but “relatively affordable” is, of course, a relative term.
West Ashley is less expensive than downtown, for example, where a prospective home buyer would need to earn somewhere between two and four times the Charleston region median income to afford the average mortgage. But a family would need to earn $78,000 per year to afford the median home price in the zip code where the Whole Foods will open. That’s more than 40 percent more than the area median household income.
Oh, and those home value numbers are based on data collected by The Post and Courier for 2016. Prices have only gone up since then.
We can expect them to go up even more. At least those lucky enough to afford to live in a formerly working-class suburb will soon be able to buy emu eggs and kale guacamole without traveling all the way to Mount Pleasant.
Whole Foods is easy to pick on. The store sold a product called “asparagus water” for $5.99 a bottle in 2015, for instance. It was three stalks of asparagus in a bottle of water.
But Charleston’s housing crisis can’t be explained away by an increase in the number of hipster-friendly chains in the suburbs. It’s a complex problem and one that has been evident for years. Unfortunately, nobody is totally sure how to fix it.
One thing is clear, however. We’re going to have to build more housing, particularly toward the more affordable end of the spectrum. Even a larger supply of high-end housing might help push down prices somewhat.
Even though it seems like new developments are popping up constantly, the regional housing supply has lagged significantly behind the increase in new residents. Home values are more complicated than simple supply and demand, but supply is still a factor.
To be sure, most of those new homes shouldn’t go in the neighborhoods around Whole Foods. Existing infrastructure couldn’t handle it. But building more housing in centrally located areas — i.e., on or near the Charleston peninsula — would help cut down on traffic congestion and parking shortages.
And we ought to focus more on the spectrum of housing between single-family sprawl and high-rise apartments. It’s not just one or the other. We could build duplexes and four-plexes and accessory dwellings and bungalow rows and any number of slightly denser types of development that still fit in perfectly well with Charleston’s low-slung, laid-back charm.
It’s also worth pointing out that everybody ought to have reasonable access to fresh, healthy food, whether it’s from a Whole Foods or a less trendy store. Some people in the Charleston area have to travel more than a mile to get to the nearest full-service grocery store. That’s pretty tough without a car. They could really use a new place to shop for food.
But inner West Ashley isn’t exactly a food desert. A Whole Foods there is less a community lifeline than a nail in the affordable housing coffin.
That’s bad news in the short-term for people hoping to afford life in Charleston’s largest suburb. But it should also be an impetus to push forward with efforts to grow the area’s low- and middle-cost housing supply. And quickly. After all, it’s only a matter of time before Trader Joe’s comes calling.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.