War should be the politics of last resort. And when we go to war, we should have a purpose that our people understand and support; we should mobilize the country’s resources to fulfill that mission and then go in to win. In Vietnam, we had entered into a halfhearted half-war, with much of the nation opposed or indifferent, while a small fraction carried the burden. ... I particularly condemn the way our political leaders supplied the manpower for that war. The policies – determining who would be drafted and who would be deferred, who would serve and who would escape, who would die and who would live – were an anti-democratic disgrace.
– Gen. Colin Powell, “My Life and Journey”
In Tuesday’s edition of this paper, an AP story caught my eye. The six-column headline read, “New assessment: Little clear progress in Afghanistan war.” The story line was that a recent high-level study confirmed what most observant readers already knew: After 17 years, the expenditure of more than a trillion dollars, and most tragically the death and wounding of thousands of U.S. servicemen and women, the war was no nearer resolution than when it actually started.
The story caused me to think anew of my own modest service in two wars the U.S. did not win: Korea and Vietnam. In the former, the U.S. officially suffered 128,650 casualties, of whom 36,516 died. In the latter, the numbers are, respectively, 211,454 and 58,205. It goes without saying that enemy losses hugely exceeded our own. That’s small comfort, exceedingly small, for those who suffered and their families.
In Korea, an armed truce, now 63 years old, ended U.S. participation in the war, a war that officially is still ongoing. Since the truce, the people of North Korea have fared miserably. They have suffered famine under the dead hand of communism. South Korea, however, is another story. Its naturally hard-working and innovative people have used well-earned freedom to make its half of the Korean Peninsula one of the wealthiest countries in Southeast Asia.
Nighttime satellite imagery is stunning — the north nearly void of light, the south lit up like much of our own Eastern Seaboard. And then, of course, there is the ongoing nuclear threat North Korea’s dictatorial regime poses to us and to much of the world, a threat the Trump administration is striving diplomatically, but almost certainly ineffectually, to put to rest.
In Vietnam, unification of its war-shattered country under communist leadership has led, after some years of brutal suppression, to a surprising economic revival of sorts. I made four trips to Vietnam, both north and south, some years after the war ended. I was struck by what I saw, how much the country had recovered after our departure, in defeat, in 1975, and how little resentment of Americans the Vietnamese people seemed to have. (I know how much the word “defeat” rankles some of my fellow Vietnam War veterans, but what else can you call it?)
The pictures of enemy tanks breaking through the gates of Saigon’s presidential palace (American built and paid for), the Seventh Fleet ships at sea picking up South Vietnamese refugees from whatever floated, many who had worked with and for Americans during the war, the helicopters loading lucky evacuees while fighting off others from the roofs of Saigon buildings – these things are graven in the memories of those who served and fought in America’s then longest and most thankless war.
What wars really are worth fighting when you get right down to it? A writer of a recent column on this page suggested that no wars are. I can’t subscribe to that. Surely, the war to defeat Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan was a just war that needed to be fought. So, too, I might argue, was Korea. The others we’ve engaged in since WWII? Problematical, all of them.
National interest, broadly defined, should be our lodestar when deciding whether to go to war or to sit one out. Fighting a war, any war, for 17 years with nothing substantial to show for it is the clearest evidence of malfeasance in office one can possibly imagine.
R.L. Schreadley is a retired naval officer and a former Post and Courier executive editor.