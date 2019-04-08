Twenty months after the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, the S.C. House finally voted Wednesday to strip some Santee Cooper board members of their autonomy and make them accountable to the governor. And hurrah for that. If previous governors had possessed this power, it’s possible that the state-owned utility and its construction partner, SCE&G, would have stopped throwing money at the doomed plants years earlier — or maybe even managed to salvage the project.
H.4061 also requires regulatory approval before Santee Cooper undertakes any major construction projects and forces its secretive board to do its business — including its rate-raising business — much more openly.
But as is too often the case with legislation that injects accountability and transparency into our government, there’s a big “but”: The bill also strips governors of the authority they’ve always had to appoint the utility’s board. The state’s chief executive would still appoint five board members. The seven others would be appointed by … you guessed it: the Legislature.
We can’t even quite call this a power grab, because, in typical legislative fashion, the bill makes absolutely no provision for removing those legislative appointees, no matter how awful their decisions. And if you can’t fire people, they don’t really work for you. They don’t work for anybody.
Governors would be free to remove only the minority of board members they continue to appoint.
Stripping governors of appointment power might be understandable, if wrongheaded, if there had been any suggestion that S.C. ratepayers are having to pay billions of dollars for the abandoned project because governors appointed the wrong people to Santee Cooper’s board. There hasn’t been.
The problem was what happened to those board members after they were appointed — how they embraced the secrecy that prevented regulators or elected officials or the public from rising up in protest as the project spiraled out of control and a company hired by SCE&G concluded that SCE&G was not performing basic oversight duties. It’s hard to imagine that board members wouldn’t have at least let the governor in on the secret if they knew they could be fired, and that a governor wouldn’t have at least alerted regulators to the pending disaster, so they could have rejected SCE&G’s rate increases, either ending the project sooner or forcing changes that could have saved it. (It’s worth noting that the one person who has been trying to inject some accountability and transparency into Santee Cooper is the man the governor appointed as chairman last year, Charlie Condon.)
If blame can be pointed at anyone, it’s the Legislature, which appointed the Public Service commissioners who weren’t critical enough of SCE&G. It’s the Legislature, which passed the Base Load Review Act (since repealed) that made it ridiculously difficult for the commissioners to reject SCE&G’s rate-hike requests.
What’s extraordinary about what happened Wednesday isn’t that the House stripped governors of appointment power. It’s that not a single member of the House asked what justified such a change. Not one. Even though the bill as originally filed did not turn appointment authority over to the Legislature. That provision was added by the Labor Commerce and Industry Committee, which is best known as a protector of utilities. And which was not called upon to explain itself.
The only questions House members had about the bill concerned whether it could affect Santee Cooper’s bond rating, or the state’s liability for Santee Cooper’s bonds, and why a new legislative committee was being created to oversee Santee Cooper, since we already have one.
When Rep. Sylleste Davis asked if it was possible that all 12 board members would be replaced at once, Rep. Mike Forrester responded with a straight face that “the governor would likely keep all of his appointees.” Which is a laughable idea, given how critical Gov. Henry McMaster has been of the current board members. But no one laughed, perhaps because there is simply no concept in the Legislature that a governor might actually want to have people on the board who are interested in looking out for the public’s interest instead of the utility’s interest. Sort of like there is no concept of the idea that there’s anything wrong — or even worthy of explanation — with stripping a governor of appointment authority and handing it to the Legislature.
Six minutes and 10 seconds after the start of the debate, the House voted 105-1 to pass a bill that reasserts the Legislature’s belief that the way to fix any problem is to give more power to the Legislature
Cindi Ross Scoppe is an editorial writer for The Post and Courier.