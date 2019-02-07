Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam first confessed to appearing in a college yearbook photo that depicted one man in blackface and the other in Ku Klux Klan garb. Later he said it wasn’t him in the picture, although he had worn blackface while doing Michael Jackson dance moves. The Democrat has defied calls to resign.
Next, an allegation of sexual assault brought by Vanessa Tyson, a fellow at Stanford University and associate professor at Scripps College, resurfaced against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat who vigorously denied the charge. And to top it off, state Attorney General Mark R. Herring, also a Democrat, confessed he had donned blackface in college — but felt very bad about it.
The speaker of the House of Delegates, Republican Kirk Cox, would be next in line if all three statewide officials left without appointed replacements. Virginians are left reeling by the leaders of a state that was once the center of the resistance to the civil rights movement.
We are now faced with a slew of questions:
Is there a distinction between Northam’s blackface scandal (as a young adult, admitted and then denied) and Herring’s (in college, profusely apologized although he never brought it up before)? Northam’s case is arguably worse than Herring’s, in large part because of his lack of a consistent and credible account, but if he departs, that shouldn’t determine whether Herring should stay or go also.
Do Republicans have any standing to weigh in on these matters? Insofar as they continue to support President Donald Trump (who seemed to confess to sexual assault, has a long line of accusers claiming sexual assault and consistently reveals his racist and misogynist thinking) and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, whose rampant racism was evident for years, Republicans would be well-advised to hush up.
Do we imagine that Virginia is the only state where white males who previously appeared in blackface have been elected? Perhaps this is a far wider problem than many of us imagined, a reminder that we are only one generation away from blatant defiance of rulings to desegregate schools (which extended into the 1970s in Virginia). William Faulkner’s adage, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” has rarely seemed so apt.
Where do we go from here? As to the last and most important query, the cases should be considered on the merits. So let’s address each politician, starting with the potentially most egregious situation.
A full and swift investigation of the allegation against Fairfax ideally should be undertaken to determine whether his sexual interaction with Tyson was consensual.
However, Tyson already has released a statement with considerable specificity. She also said she raised the issue with friends in October 2017 and with Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va. Unless there is some reason to believe she lied or is confused, Democrats should encourage Fairfax to go.
Moving on to the governor, Northam’s career is in tatters. His ability to function in his role has been severely curtailed. He will need to resign or take responsibility for essentially paralyzing the state government and becoming a serious liability to his party.
As for Herring, we are confronted with the logical extension of “zero tolerance.” Many Virginians, this one included, believe he would be hobbled in his work, just as Northam now is, but we feel queasy about throwing someone out of office for a single, noncriminal incident in college, about which the politician acknowledges fault. It may be unsatisfying for those seeking an easy answer, but context matters, and each case deserves to be assessed on the facts.
Many Virginians no doubt wish all three would go away. We find only a single indisputable takeaway from this calamity: Politicians need to come clean and grapple with their past. Confession and apology before discovery is better for all concerned than denial, discovery and public vilification.
Jennifer Rubin is a columnist with The Washington Post.