Many people in the Charleston area dislike the self-storage facilities that seem to be sprouting up everywhere. But people sure do use them a lot.
According to a report last week by The Post and Courier’s Brenda Rindge, 1 in 10 families rent a storage unit nationwide, and there are 7 square feet of storage space for every man, woman and child in the country.
That’s madness.
It’s also at least partly the reason why developers want to swap an aging strip mall on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for a gleaming new four-story self-storage facility. The public reaction to that plan has not been favorable, to put it gently.
Of course, the story from those in the know, including Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks, is that the Mount Pleasant self-storage controversy is less about storage than about political hardball.
The developer can get self-storage under Charleston County zoning — the property is in an unincorporated “donut hole” — and can use that unpalatable option as leverage to get a (probably very large) mixed-use development if the town agrees to the plan and lets them annex in.
That’s a lose-lose choice in a town where “no growth” has been a winning political slogan for the past few years. But Mount Pleasant officials ought to think long and hard about the next steps for the Peach Orchard Plaza property.
Pretty much nothing could be worse for that property than a self-storage facility.
That’s because self-storage doesn’t typically do anything to improve a neighborhood or contribute much of anything to community life. It’s just stuff that people don’t want or can’t find room for. It lies around until people forget about it, get rid of it or get a bigger place.
Along the way, only a few jobs are created, and the whole transaction is usually a massive economic inefficiency.
That’s because there are only a very few scenarios in which renting self-storage space makes economic sense. Maybe you unexpectedly move or downsize and there’s no time to get rid of unneeded stuff or find room for it elsewhere. Maybe your house flooded and you’ve got to replace the flooring. Or maybe a loved one has suddenly passed away.
Otherwise, the fact that something is in storage rather than in your house means pretty much by definition that you don’t need it. If you needed it, you’d keep it close. Maybe you still want it, or think you want it, but you don’t need it.
And if you don’t need it, it’s probably not worth paying to store it. The average price for a self-storage unit in South Carolina is about $85 per month — or about $115 per month in Mount Pleasant. That sounds reasonable enough. But after a year, you’d have spent more than $1,000. After five years, more than $5,000.
Storing some particularly valuable furniture might be worth all that cash, of course. But if it’s really that valuable, and it’s not something you need now or in the next few years, why not sell it? And if you don’t really need the money, why not donate it?
And the land that would have been used to let old stuff gather dust can be put to use for people as a new business, some office space or desperately needed affordable housing. In the case of the Coleman Boulevard strip mall, it could be all three.
But this isn’t just a problem for Mount Pleasant. Far from it. Self-storage takes up prime real estate all across the metro area, including in a particularly preposterous site — also another Charleston County donut hole — along St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley.
Ideally, county and municipal governments would coordinate their zoning to keep self-storage out of places that could and should be put to more productive, active use. We can also reduce the demand for new storage by just rethinking what we do with all of our stuff.
Keep all the stuff you need, the stuff that makes you happy, the stuff that has sentimental value. Keep that stuff close. It’s probably a good idea to let almost everything else go.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.