"Exceptional” was a popular theme last Wednesday at the busy Charleston Area Convention Center. A gaggle of medical technologists in the lobby talked about their “exceptional” morning seminar. Outside a national recycling conference, a brochure touted “exceptional” mentoring programs.
But the term engendered broader meanings down the long lobby where off-duty cops and firefighters hustled with North Charleston recreation department workers to get the cavernous Hall C ready. It was time for the monthly “Kick Ball” festival, including lively competitions, and then a nice lunch of goodies, including pizza and soft drinks.
The participants would be members of the “exceptionality community” — advanced special needs students from North Charleston High School and disabled young adults from the Club Horizons day care operation in North Charleston. And precisely at 10:30 a.m., they poured through the door, smiling, high-fiving, clearly glad to be there once again. Their glee instantly redeemed the planning and work and sponsorships of so many municipal employees and community volunteers.
Some of the kickballers had obvious physical challenges; some had intellectual and developmental challenges; and some appeared to have none of those. One young man challenged me to tell him my birth date. I replied and his eyes began blinking quickly, and his head bobbed. “You were born on a Friday, the 13th,” he happily and accurately declared 30 seconds later. He was proud of himself and then he quickly joined the others running about, laughing and kicking and throwing that confounding fat ball.
For two hours, the group had fun and seemed grateful. The “able” had fun, too, and rejoiced at the product of their work–recreation for children and young adults faced with these challenges.
Just watching the spontaneous enjoyment was moving. It was an enterprise of sweet humanity.
We tend to consider this reality as an abstraction: children and young adults with physical challenges or sensory deficiencies or learning disabilities live among us. But seeing them in a group translates abstraction to reality.
And policy and public initiatives are catching up to reality. Each student requires adaptable and flexible care. Each represents a family challenged to become constant advocates and to meet inescapable financial demands. Federal and state programs address needs such as housing, and medical assistance and funding support for school programs. Enlightened public school systems have recruited and deployed highly trained teachers and administrators.
Schools throughout Greater Charleston have tiered programs that create appropriate educational experiences for these students. It’s not merely the opposite of advanced placement courses for gifted students, it’s special “advanced” education for special human beings. As one special needs teacher noted, “Every one of these students is a lovable person. And we love having them in our programs. It’s never easy — but always inspiring.”
It’s inspiring for special education teachers, for sure, and validation for any community that engages the proposition that every citizen deserves the best possible quality-of-life opportunities.
Regional municipalities have various recreation programs to complement the school systems’ initiatives. North Charleston’s kickball program is part of its growing diversity initiatives. Other programs focus on disabled adults; for example, volunteers complement cops and firefighters and recreation department staff in special programs such as teaching karate or conducting special reading and skills-development classes. Mayor Keith Summey announced last year that a Miracle League playground with inclusive features for disabled citizens is planned for Park Circle. Private sector fundraising is underway. Other high schools will soon join the kickball games, and the city will soon take delivery of a special bus equipped to accommodate the exceptionality community.
Attendance at the monthly event and volunteer support is growing, mostly because it’s just fun to watch these members of the exceptionality community enjoying themselves.
North Charleston High School’s athletic teams are known as the “Cougars.” A young girl made certain I noticed her T-shirt identifying her as an “Exceptional Cougar.”
So, there was “exceptionality” aplenty Wednesday at the convention center. I’m going back to Hall C next month. For a well-traveled old man — born on a Friday the 13th — helping a child challenged with disabilities run after kicking that fat ball was a soaring and exceptional experience.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.