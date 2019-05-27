The English language needs a word for what happens when a group of people, outraged by some real or imagined transgression, responds in a way that is disproportionate to the occasion, thus ruining the transgressor’s day, month, year or life.
We might repurpose an old word: lapidation.
Technically, the word is a synonym for stoning, but it sounds much less violent. It is also obscure, which makes it easier to enlist for contemporary purposes.
For a recent example of lapidation, consider the case of Ronald Sullivan, a Harvard law professor who joined the team of lawyers defending Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein against charges of rape and sexual abuse.
Sullivan was lapidated by a group of students. They rallied and protested against him, attacked his character, and called for his removal as faculty dean at Winthrop House, one of Harvard’s undergraduate residences. Their call succeeded. The university declined to renew Sullivan’s deanship.
For another recent example, consider Noah Carl, a young sociologist who was awarded a fellowship at St. Edmund’s College at the University of Cambridge. Carl has published research on trust and intelligence in well-regarded journals. He has also written some shorter and less formal papers involving immigration and racial differences that many readers found offensive.
Carl was lapidated — first by students and then by faculty. A Cambridge professor of mathematics acted as a lapidation entrepreneur, writing a letter in protest of Carl’s appointment and demanding a formal investigation. Eventually, hundreds of people signed that letter.
An investigation was duly undertaken, and Carl was asked to leave St. Edmund’s.
In the most extreme and horrible situations, lapidation is based on a lie, a mistake or a misunderstanding. People are lapidated even though they did nothing wrong.
In less extreme cases, the transgression is real, and lapidators have a legitimate concern. Their cause is just. They are right to complain and to emphasize that people have been hurt or wronged.
Even so, they might lose a sense of proportion. Even if you have sympathy for Harvard’s decision with respect to Sullivan, or Cambridge’s decision with respect to Carl, it is hard to defend the sheer level of rage and vitriol directed at both men.
Contemporary lapidation typically occurs when a person or institution has violated a taboo. Lapidators operate as a kind of private police force, enforcing some moral commitment that (in their view) is at risk.
What makes lapidation possible? A lot of the answer is provided by the process of “group polarization,” which means that when like-minded people speak with one another, they tend to go to extremes.
When people lapidate, they often succeed in expressing their moral commitments without actually achieving anything.
True, lapidators may succeed in ruining a reputation or forcing a resignation. That may be justified and important, even essential. But if social change is the goal, the immense amount of time and emotional energy expended on lapidation is often better spent elsewhere.
For its victims, lapidation is a horror, a kind of living nightmare. In some cases, they receive death threats. Even when their security is not at risk, they carry a stamp of shame. They may never fully recover. Too often, that is a grievous wrong.
We shouldn’t lapidate lapidators. But we might remind them of the words of a great opponent of lapidation: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.”
Cass Sunstein is a columnist with Bloomberg Opinion.