At long last, the chemical that killed our son, Drew, has been banned from store shelves. Today, we are celebrating that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized the ban on methylene chloride in paint strippers that will ensure this deadly chemical is no longer available to consumers across the country.
It has been a long fight to get to this point. We have lobbied in Washington, D.C., called on retailers to remove deadly paint strippers, and shared our story with anyone who would listen. We, of course, wish Drew was still with us and that we didn’t want to have to do any of this. But we wouldn’t wish our grief on anyone, so we continued to fight to honor our son and to ensure no other family would experience the terrible loss of a loved one to methylene chloride.
Drew was 31 years old when he passed away. He was exposed to methylene chloride while using a paint stripper purchased from a home improvement store to fix up the floor of his small, cold-brew coffee business. His friend and business partner found him collapsed on the floor, and Drew was pronounced dead while the hazmat team cleared the area.
Before this tragedy, we had never heard of methylene chloride. And we were shocked to learn that the dangers of the chemical are well known — it has caused at least 50 deaths since 1980, but we suspect many more injuries and related deaths that were not reported or thought to be linked to the chemical.
It was even more unbearable to learn that the EPA had proposed banning methylene chloride in paint strippers in early January 2017, nine months before Drew was killed by the chemical.
Last spring, we shared Drew’s story with our members of Congress, Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, and former Rep. Mark Sanford, and they sent a letter to the EPA urging the agency to act.
In May, my family and the family of a young man who died using another methylene chloride-based paint stripper went to meet then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to urge him to ban such products. Two days later Pruitt announced that the EPA would finally act.
While we were encouraged, we became frustrated when months passed without action. As the EPA continued to stall, major retailers made commitments to remove the deadly products from stores shelves.
And the pressure toward the EPA kept growing. We met with Sen. Scott and he and his staff, along with Sen. Graham’s office, made sure to keep pressure on the EPA and the Trump administration to get the ban finalized.
We couldn’t have known how difficult it would be to get a deadly product off store shelves. But finally, the work we have done to honor our son has succeeded. The ban is final.
Unfortunately, the fight isn’t over for a family we met in this process —and our hearts break for them. While the EPA has banned consumer uses of methylene chloride in paint strippers, the agency will continue to allow the chemical for commercial use. This decision to limit the ban will, tragically, leave workers at risk of dangerous exposure to methylene chloride.
Though the ban is not as protective as it should have been, we are thankful that the EPA took this crucial step and that our senators stood by us. Drew certainly drove us to this victory. Because of the work to get this ban finalized, deadly paint strippers containing methylene chloride will no longer be on store shelves in the country. And that is something to celebrate and a tribute to our beloved son.
Cindy and Hal Wynne are Charleston residents.