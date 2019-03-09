BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Sunday, three of us were headed back from a bachelor party in Savannah, Georgia. The groom’s little brother and a fellow groomsman piled in my car around 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, headed back home after a weekend of celebrating. We decided to take the back roads home to avoid Atlanta traffic. There was supposed to be lots of rain, possibly severe thunderstorms — there’d been an abnormal amount of rainfall in our state this year, overflowing dams and causing flash floods — and we didn’t want to get stuck on the interstate in all that.
Ironically, that decision is what put us in hell’s fire, there: smack in the middle of a deadly tornado outbreak.
Growing up in the Southeast, you get somewhat used to tornadoes. As a child you’re taught to watch for abnormal wind and cloud movement, and what you’re supposed to do when the sirens go off.
But what people outside of this area don’t understand is that tornadoes don’t give you a lot of warning. They can pop up quickly. If you’re lucky, you get a 15-minute heads up.
We stopped for gas near Columbus, Georgia, about 3:30 p.m., and our phones started screeching with the tornado alerts. Our path would have taken us into the storm, so we decided to stay put.
At first it was eerily calm and dark and then lightning lit the sky. As soon as we saw some dark clouds pass, we were ready to get going. We thought if we sat for too long, we’d get stuck in following storms.
We drove past a gas station with blown-out windows and a billboard with its banner torn off, then a wooded area with trees ripped away. We started noticing the first-responder sirens and lights. This seemed both good and bad. The mood in the car turned tense as adrenaline put us on alert.
People who’ve never lived through a tornado might imagine a funnel cloud. But tornadoes are often shrouded in clouds, which makes them even more dangerous. You’re blind to the cell until you’re right inside it.
At Smiths Station, Ala., we spotted a gas station and parked by the door. While one of us checked to see if the place was open, my friend and I stayed seated to give our phones more juice. I kept an eye on the swirl of clouds. Traffic was thinning fast. A state trooper directed people to a rapidly filling parking lot across the street. Then our friend waved us inside.
I saw 10-15 people huddled in the back. Some others hid in the bathroom. Everyone was on edge. We didn’t talk much.
Outside, we heard a whistle of wind and sheets of rain on the roof. A stormchaser van came screeching into the parking lot, then barreled out again. The gas station attendants urged us to get away from windows. Phones were going off with loved ones calling to warn the worst was coming our way.
The rain let up after about 40 minutes, and the skies brightened. We figured we had about 15 minutes until the next surge and decided to try to beat this thing. We raced to the car and sped north. As we were leaving, we saw debris from what must have been the Beauregard area — broken plywood and fiberglass insulation from homes, sheet-metal sidings blown off warehouses, pieces of tires. A truck with a trailer had been flung in a ditch.
After about 15 minutes, we hit the interstate. All we saw was sunshine. It was almost surreal. You’d never have known that there had been a major storm.
When I got home and saw the reports of the destruction and watched the casualty count rise, it really hit me. I knew just how fortunate we’d been.
In 2011, the Tuscaloosa tornado hit my father’s neighborhood in north Birmingham. It blew down dozens of trees on his property and ravaged his neighbors’ homes. My dad said that from the shelter in his basement, it sounded like a train rushing over him.
But the flimsy patio furniture sitting outside his house didn’t seem to have moved. That’s the strange nature of these events: A tornado that could kill dozens of people and destroy homes could somehow leave us without a scratch.
As told to Post editor Sophia Nguyen by Alex Miller, a freelance writer who has been published in The New York Times, Quartz and the Guardian.