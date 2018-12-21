In early October, the Naval Historical Foundation and the Center for Strategic and International Studies co-hosted a symposium to review the history of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, and the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States. The symposium’s report is summarized in the fall issue of the NHS Newsletter. It makes interesting reading.
Here are a few things I’ll bet not many readers know: The first comprehensive studies relating to nuclear power generation date not to the post-WW II era, but to the 1930s or even earlier. Adm. Hyman G. Rickover not only oversaw the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, but the first civilian nuclear power plant at Shippingport, Pennsylvania. It utilized a reactor core taken from a canceled nuclear aircraft carrier. It began generating electrical power in 1957 and remained in commission for the next quarter century.
The first Navy nuclear powered submarine was the Nautilus. It was commissioned in 1954. The Navy has never suffered a nuclear reactor failure leading to a loss of life or sinking of a ship or boat. (In the Navy, a submarine is called a boat. Don’t ask me why.) After exhaustive investigations, the two nuclear boats lost at sea, the Scorpion and the Thresher, in 1968, are not believed to have suffered reactor mishaps.
Rickover, the “Father of the Nuclear Navy,” served on active duty for 63 years, the longest serving U.S. Navy officer ever. He was a four-star admiral when forced into retirement at the age of 86.
He was also a phone pal of mine (of sorts) after I became editor of the Charleston Evening Post in the 1970s. He paid close attention to whatever made local news where his boats were based, and in that era Charleston was home port for a large number of nuclear submarines. Most of the time when something he liked was published in the Post, I’d get a call from his secretary in Washington, saying Admiral Rickover would like a word. I always took those calls. When we published something he did not like (OK, being a retired naval officer myself, that didn’t happen often), I’d get a call, too — a short one, followed by a click as he hung up without the customary goodbye.
We in South Carolina have a strong, current interest in nuclear power. We get a large share of our electricity from nuclear plants. Over a year ago, SCE&G and its corporate parent SCANA abandoned two half-finished reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. This took many by surprise, given the reported $9 billion already sunk into what had proved to be a seriously flawed Westinghouse design. A third reactor at V.C. Summer has operated successfully for some 40 years.
I visited there shortly after being hired by the Charleston papers as a reporter in the summer of 1974. On the same trip, I sat in on a hearing of the Public Service Commission. I was not impressed. Several of the commissioners kept nodding off amid testimony. All, I believe, were “retired” members of the Legislature that chose them to serve on the PSC.
As reported in this paper on Dec. 15, the PSC decided that SCE&G ratepayers, having already put up more than $2 billion of the $9 billion said to have been lost on the abandoned reactors, will pay $2.3 billion more over the next 20 years. The decision is expected to speed the acquisition of SCANA by Virginia-based Dominion Energy, a corporate behemoth that currently supplies electricity and natural gas to 6 million customers in 19 states. Very big bucks, very deep pockets.
Question: If, as reported, the abandoned reactors were half finished when SCE&G pulled the plug, what kept other investors/contractors from stepping in and making a bid to finish the job? Was the project so poorly designed and the construction so grossly mismanaged that there was no residual value in what already had been done?
It’s interesting to note that in neighboring Georgia similar problems have cropped up while attempting to bring new reactors online. There, however, the decision was made (at least for now) to finish what had been started.
The logic behind requiring current ratepayers to pay up-front costs associated with corporate capital investment is tortured at best. What the PSC apparently based its latest hare-brained decision on is the Base Load Review Act, passed by the South Carolina Legislature in 2007. In the PSC’s view, that piece of questionably legal legislation is what enables SCE&G to escape at least some of its responsibility for one of the largest financial disasters in South Carolina history.
Where’s another hard-nosed Rickover type when you really need him?
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.