Hillary Clinton said it takes a village to raise a child. Elizabeth Warren’s solution is a $700 billion federal program.
On Tuesday, Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts and presidential candidate, unveiled her Universal Child Care and Early Learning plan to turn high-quality child care into a federal entitlement. The federal government, working with states, localities and nonprofits, would subsidize a network of licensed child-care facilities that meet new federal standards for curricula and care. Families earning up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level would pay nothing for child care. Wealthier families would pay no more than 7 percent of their of annual incomes.
For many American families, however, the biggest challenge is not funding care but finding it. Warren’s proposal wouldn’t fix that problem. Instead, it might create a situation in which parents who already have child care they like wouldn’t be able to keep it.
Warren’s plan would dramatically increase demand for an already limited number of day-care slots, as out-of-home care suddenly becomes “free” or much less expensive for millions of families. The plan also would be available to parents who stay at home with their children, encouraging families to use day-care services they don’t necessarily need. The result could be 12 million children, almost double the number now enrolled, heading off to day care.
That’s if their parents can find a place for them. Warren’s plan does not address — and could exacerbate — one of the main reasons child care is so expensive and difficult to find in the first place: the heavy regulatory burden imposed by states.
Licensing is generally managed at state and local levels, and the requirements can be notoriously onerous. Massachusetts is pursuing background-check requirements so strict they could affect 30 percent of day-care workers in urban areas. A recent District of Columbia rule requires day-care workers to have college degrees. Some regulation of the field makes sense — parents need to have confidence that their children will be safe — but initiatives such as the one in the D.C. seem like regulation for regulation’s sake.
States licensing staffs struggle to keep up with existing providers and regulations, and Warren’s plan would increase both red tape and the number of centers requiring oversight.
Warren’s plan would also create a vicious cycle that increases cost pressures on families who can afford day care and puts ballooning financial burdens on the federal government, which picks up most of the cost of “free” and subsidized care. But the rest will come from fees day-care providers charge to families who don’t qualify for the subsidy, which will inevitably rise. Parents who earn too much for the subsidy will see their out-of-pocket costs grow — until those costs represent more than 7 percent of their income, at which point they, too, will be drawn into the subsidy pool.
Warren’s campaign literature emphasizes that the program will be funded entirely by the “Ultra-Millionaire” tax on families with a net worth of more than $50 million. But it ignores this sleeper tax on families worth much, much less.
These pressures would be intensified by Warren’s plan to require day-care providers who want to participate in the federal subsidy program to pay higher wages. Those providers will get federal support to meet new pay requirements. But day-care providers who don’t participate will have to pay workers more to compete for talent and won’t be able to pass the bill on to the government. Many providers, particularly in-home or small-scale day-care facilities, may have to close. Ironically, many of those who could lose their small businesses are women.
There’s no question that day care is painfully expensive, and parents desperately want to know that their children are well cared for. But the nation’s child-care challenges are not wholly creations of the federal government. The introduction of an aggressive federal entitlement isn’t the way to solve them.
