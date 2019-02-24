Was it racism? Was it Donald Trump? After three prior visa refusals, "Roma" actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero was finally granted a visa, but many wondered: Why would a consular officer refuse someone like him in the first place?
Similarly, when a Syrian refugee family seeking U.S. medical treatment for a teenage daughter was denied her visa -- despite letters of support from U.S. senators -- some wondered whether it was the Muslim ban or "extreme vetting." As a former consular officer who adjudicated visas, I feel sure that the reason is neither President Trump nor racism: It's the law.
I remember the first time I refused a visa for someone seeking life-saving help. The applicant admitted she didn't have money for medical treatment or any plan to leave the United States, but nevertheless wanted a visa to seek chemotherapy. Having survived bone and lung cancer myself, I was beyond sympathetic. She had been refused three times, she said, and I was her last chance. Yet I had to say no. It was the first of many difficult decisions I made. I said no to families escaping violence and poverty. I said no to survivors of war. I said no to 90-year-old grandmothers and to 3-year-olds whose parents wanted to take them to Disney World. Across four countries and four continents, I said no to tens of thousands of people in the name of the laws of the United States.
Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act applies to most visa applicants. Foreigners seeking to travel to the United States, whether for medical treatment, study, tourism or anything else, must obtain a visa. This involves an interview at a U.S. embassy or consulate. For all of them, the challenge is to overcome "immigrant intent." They must prove they have a legitimate purpose for travel, that will respect U.S. laws and the terms of their visa, and return to their country of origin. If you read that to mean "guilty until proven innocent," then you are correct.
Consular officers are generally drawn from the U.S. diplomatic corps. They are expected to daily interview up to 120 people seeking visas. During a typical five-minute interview, an officer must make a judgment call. Interviews are done through bulletproof glass, often in a language other than English. There is often no privacy as applicants answer personal questions about their plans, income, criminal history and family ties to their home countries.
None of us denied visas to movie actors or cancer patients because we were cruel or political, or had axes to grind. Many people who come for visa interviews are sympathetic, but the facts in many of their cases indicated that if they got a visa, they almost certainly would never leave the United States. Congress specifically has tasked consular officers with determining which applicants have strong enough ties to their home country to compel their return.
Despite simply enforcing these laws, consular officers and U.S. embassies are often blamed when a visa is denied. Worse still, members of Congress inundate embassies with requests for visa applicants connected to their constituents. Yet, should a terrorist be allowed into the country, or a drunk driver, or a murderer, those same Congress members would undoubtedly blame consular officers for having issued the visa.
When a high-profile denial occurs, there is always more to the story. But because of privacy rules, consular officers are not permitted to explain the reasons for their decision. In the case of Guerrero, who played Fermín in "Roma," we know only what he told the Mexican magazine Quién: that he had applied for a visa three times in 2018 -- first as a tourist, then to attend events related to the film's numerous award nominations. After that interview appeared, Netflix worked with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, and a visa was issued in time for him to get to the Oscars this Sunday.
Perhaps being a consular officer is too much power for one person. The State Department is a mostly white institution, whose officers make judgments about mostly poor and brown applicants. That often made me uncomfortable, and I left the Foreign Service, in part, because of it. But for the officers who remain, there are many categories of visas, but sympathy visas and "feel good story" visas are not among them. Perhaps they should be, but that is for Congress to decide. Until then, consular officers must enforce the law as written.
Christopher Richardson, an immigration attorney, is a former State Department diplomat. This column first appeared The Washington Post.