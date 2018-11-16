Ah Love! could you and I with Him conspire
To grasp this Sorry Scheme of Things entire,
Would not we shatter it to bits – and then
Re-mould it nearer to the heart’s desire!
– Omar Khayyam
Earlier this week, Pope Francis issued a cease and desist order to U.S. Roman Catholic bishops from taking any action this year concerning the sexual abuse scandals rocking the Church. The order was delivered prior to a scheduled conference of U.S. bishops in Baltimore.
The rationale given by the Vatican was that steps taken or recommended by the bishops might conflict with those drawn at a global summit to address the scandals, planned for next February.
Full disclosure: I am not Catholic. I am a believer, though, that pederasty has no place in any respectable religion, particularly when practiced by those charged with the spiritual guidance of children placed in their charge. I think it’s despicable. I think the Catholic Church has a duty to stamp it out, and the sooner the better.
Both Catholics and non-Catholics have a stake in the effort to cleanse the Church of the moral stain it has suffered from the criminal (yes, criminal) behavior by what is likely only a very small part of the Church hierarchy, men either guilty of sexually abusing children, and/or those conspiring to cover it up.
Calling fellow churchmen out is not easy, especially when the abusers are close friends and associates. The choice, however, seems clear: Turn a child’s cheek and possibly expose him to further abuse, or strike a blow against immoral conduct culpable in law and forgivable, perhaps, only by God himself. (Or herself.)
The Church’s policy regarding priestly celibacy, which likely dates to the fourth century, is something many who support it say has nothing to do with sexual abuse of children. Frankly, that strikes me as odd.
The policy requiring priestly celibacy has been so often and so openly violated since its proclamation, even by not a few popes, that one would think it’s something that should have been cast aside long ago as an unworkable affront to human nature. Some of the apostles themselves were married and presumably not celibate (but apparently not St. Paul — though who would actually know?).
In the early years of the Church, married priests and bishops were routinely consecrated if they promised not to have further conjugal relations with their wives, or leave them in possession of Church property. What the wives thought of this arrangement is not known but might easily be imagined.
The Church’s conflicted history regarding sex and marriage is difficult for laymen to comprehend. Surely, if God had meant the reproductive act in marriage to be a joyful and even holy experience, why did he allow his worldly adherents, too many of them, to think it sinful, and that those entering the priesthood be required to sacrifice it? How, in view of present circumstances, can the Church fail to recognize what this has, at least in part, led to?
But I diverge. I am not well versed in the mysterious ways of any organized religion. I do recognize, though, a public relations disaster when I see it. And that’s what the Vatican has stumbled into with its order calling off U.S. bishops from doing what should have been done many years ago.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.