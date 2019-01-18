The smoke and mirrors that Charleston County Council used last week to bypass the public and commit more than $300 million of our local 2016 half-cent sales tax dollars to the I-526 extension to Johns and James islands — a project that won’t be built for at least a decade — and to cover all legal fees and cost overruns sets our county up for a financial crisis, robs county residents of funds for priority local projects and puts the state’s credit rating on the line.
After a lengthy closed-door session, the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank board approved a new contract with Charleston County to fund I-526 — a surprising move in light of the fact that Charleston County had previously failed to meet bank board deadlines for identifying a funding source for the more than $300 million shortfall for the $725 million project.
The new agreement left us asking: Where is this new money coming from?
There is no new revenue stream, unless you dip into Charleston County’s 2016 half-cent sales tax fund that council promised voters would finance local projects. They include an overpass and improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Main Road, widening S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant and widening Glenn McConnell Boulevard in West Ashley, among other projects that total more than the $2.1 billion. County Council members publicly said I-526 would NOT be on the half-cent project list.
Many voters wouldn’t have supported the referendum in 2016 had they known the funds would go to I-526, but they relied on county assurances. In October 2016 Councilman Herb Sass penned an op-ed in support of the sales tax. “It is unfortunate that the half-cent sales tax and the Mark Clark project [I-526] were being discussed at the same time in the last six months,” he wrote. “As I have said many times, each needs to be considered separately.” But last week, Councilman Sass voted in favor of using half-cent sales tax funds for I-526, backsliding on his position that these two issues were unrelated.
Committing so much money on an annual basis to the infrastructure bank is a decision that will compromise the financial health of our county for years to come. Under no circumstances will building I-526 be a quick process. No state or federal permits are in place, and it is unreasonable to expect any permits will be issued before 2021.
I-526 is subject to the National Environmental Policy Act permitting process, which is an important but lengthy process that involves stakeholders and is meant to safeguard communities and natural resources from undue harm. With every challenge the project faces in this process, the timeline will lengthen. When state and federal agencies first reviewed the I-526 permits in 2010 as part of this process, every single one of them opposed it. There is no reason to expect any of the original concerns have changed or that this project could begin within the next 10 years.
Indefinitely committing an unspecified amount of our half-cent sales tax on a $725 million, 8-mile road that won’t be built for more than a decade compromises the county’s ability to address other priorities, including drainage.
If this contract moves forward with these concerns unaddressed, the long-term financial implications for Charleston County and the state are risky at best. We are optimistic the Joint Bond Review Committee, the next body that will weigh in on the fate of the bank’s new contract, will understand the gravity of this financial risk and reject it — a decision that will save Charleston County and our state from making a huge mistake.
Lisa Jones-Turansky is the Coastal Conservation League’s chief strategy officer.