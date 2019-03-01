Since the 1970s, hundreds of thousands of acres of farm, forest and natural land across the country have been permanently protected through conservation easements. Lowcountry Land Trust alone has protected more than 143,000 acres forever, thanks to landowners committed to maintaining the legacy of their land. Special places throughout the Lowcountry will remain as we see them today because of the foresight and dedication of the property owners.
But, as Chloe Johnson reported Feb. 22 in The Post and Courier, the continued protection of critical habitats could be under threat by tax shelter activities being challenged by the federal government as fraudulent.
Conservation easements are voluntary agreements in which a landowner agrees to promote conservation by limiting (or eliminating) uses, such as development rights and segmentation. One of the most critical steps in the process is the appraisal showing the impact of the conservation easement on the property value. Due to the limitations outlined in the conservation easement, the current landowner’s reduction in property value can be claimed as a charitable donation to a land trust and may be eligible for federal and state tax benefits. Although the property is kept in private ownership, the conservation easement on the land is legally held by a qualified organization, like Lowcountry Land Trust, responsible for annual monitoring in perpetuity.
Unfortunately, a few bad actors have set out to exploit and ultimately threaten the integrity of this critical land protection tool. Syndicated conservation easements often involve a complicated partnership structure by which each partner may claim tax deductions greatly in excess of their initial investment. Further, they may inflate property values and the size of the “charitable contribution” to claim larger tax deductions. The practice stands to cast a shadow on tax incentives important to the work of the nation’s accredited land trusts.
Conservation easements are not, and never were, intended to be tax shelters. They keep working land working, and protect the integrity of critical habitats, while providing reasonable compensation to landowners for their contribution to conservation. Land trusts do not offer legal, appraisal or tax advice, but it is our duty to encourage landowners to use reputable attorneys, appraisers and tax consultants with a proven track record of reputable conservation work.
As a Land Trust Alliance accredited land trust and member of the S.C. Land Trust Network, Lowcountry Land Trust does not and will not hold syndicated conservation easements. We fully support all efforts to strengthen legislation that prevents the abuse of this critical tool. We encourage landowners to seek reputable, accredited land trusts and to be cautious of arrangements that seem too good to be true. The conservation work we do is too important to be compromised by those who would abuse tax incentives in a way that undermines our mission.
David Ray is chief conservation officer for Lowcountry Land Trust.