For 40 years, it was my honor to serve as mayor of the great city of Charleston. My greatest source of pride has always been its people — their strength, diversity, resilience and grace. Step into any store or home, and you will immediately feel their warmth and hospitality. Nowhere have these gifts been more prominent than during my last year in office, after one of our darkest days together.
Nearly four years ago, a gunman intent on spreading hate and racial division came as a stranger to Emanuel AME Church and, as is customary in our community, was welcomed with open arms and open hearts. After nearly an hour together in fellowship, as the group bowed their heads in prayer, this stranger stood and opened fire, taking nine beautiful lives.
He chose Mother Emanuel because he wanted to start a race war, but the wave of hate the gunman sought to bring to our city crashed upon an impenetrable barrier of love.
We learned in the days that followed that the perpetrator of this horrific act was legally barred from buying a firearm. He was able to acquire the gun he used because under federal law, a dealer can sell a gun after three days even if the FBI has not completed a background check.
More than 90 percent of background checks are completed within minutes. However, in some cases, records in the system are unclear, and the FBI needs more time to research the buyer’s eligibility to purchase a firearm. This problem in the law is now commonly referred to as the “Charleston Loophole.”
While only about 3 percent of checks remain unfinished after three days, this loophole allows thousands of dangerous people, barred by law from possessing guns, to acquire them. In 2016 and 2017 alone, over 9,500 prohibited people obtained guns because of this loophole.
After checks are completed and it is determined that a felon or other prohibited person purchased guns under this loophole, federal law enforcement agents are dispatched to retrieve them from individuals who are armed and dangerous. This loophole puts us all at risk and needlessly endangers law enforcement.
To address this loophole, Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., crafted a bipartisan solution with Congressmen Peter King, R-N.Y., and Joe Cunningham, D-S.C. That bill, H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019, passed the U.S. House of Representative in late February.
A gun owners bill, H.R. 1112 does not take away a lawful purchaser’s right to buy or own a gun. It simply gives the FBI needed time to complete checks on the small percentage of people whose checks take longer. If a check isn’t completed in 10 business days, a buyer can petition for an expedited review, giving the FBI a maximum of 10 more business days to complete the check before the gun can be sold.
Although gun dealers can sell guns after three days, some will not sell a gun until a check is complete. Existing regulations require purchasers to start over if the check takes more than 30 calendar days. This bill eliminates that requirement when checks or petitions have been completed, vastly simplifying the process.
A recent poll showed that South Carolinians, including 80 percent of Republicans and 83 percent of Democrats, overwhelmingly support giving the FBI more time to complete background checks.
The U.S. Senate must also pass this bill, and we need our U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to lead the charge in the Senate. We are fortunate that Sen. Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and is in a unique position to move this legislation forward.
No law will bring back loved ones lost to tragedy, but this law can prevent others from suffering the same fate.
Joseph P. Riley Jr. was mayor of Charleston from 1975-2016.