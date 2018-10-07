Ongoing talks with North Korea have raised the possibility of a future with far less tension on the Korean Peninsula — even, possibly, a declaration of the end of the Korean War.
But that should not change the long-standing military relationship that cements the U.S.-South Korea relationship, a delegation of South Korean officials who visited Washington last week argued.
“Even after reunification of the Korean Peninsula takes place I believe there will be a need for the continued presence of U.S. forces in Korea, because we also have to concern ourselves with Russia and China,” said Hoon Sul, a representative in South Korea’s National Assembly.
Hoon was part of a six-person delegation led by Choo Mi-ae, former leader of the governing Democratic Party and a key ally of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
In a group interview Wednesday, Choo said that the lawmakers had come to Washington in a bid to explain Seoul’s position to their counterparts in Congress.
“The Korean Peninsula and the U.S. continent are physically quite far apart and, as such, there are times when we are not sure what the other are doing,” Choo said. “The choices that are facing us are quite critical in order for us to have a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
The visit came just days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to return to Pyongyang to try to kick-start denuclearization talks with North Korea.
An end-of-the-war declaration was a logical step, Choo said, as Trump had agreed to end hostilities with North Korea when meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12: “What does it mean when someone says I will end hostilities with you? That means the end of war.”
The Korean War halted with a truce in 1953, but a formal peace treaty was never signed. North Korea has demanded a peace treaty in a number of recent propaganda missives; the U.S. president has suggested at points that he considers the end of the war a possibility.
However, many in Washington — both inside and outside the administration — are skeptical about such a move. One particular concern is that an end-of-war declaration (and beyond that, a subsequent peace treaty) could be used by North Korea and China to demand the removal of the 28,500 U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.
Recent polls of the American public have found strong support for keeping at least some of these troops in South Korea — even if North Korea denuclearizes. But the situation is complicated by Trump’s own criticism of the U.S. military presence in South Korea. Trump has said that he would be willing to withdraw troops from the Korean Peninsula if Seoul did not pay more for their upkeep.
U.S. military bases are also controversial within South Korea, with many on the left, including supporters of Moon, pondering the withdrawal of troops. In April, Blue House foreign policy adviser Moon Chung-in wrote it would “be difficult to justify [U.S. troops’] continuing presence in South Korea” if a peace treaty were signed.
But Choo said that it was the position of President Moon and his liberal predecessor, Kim Dae-jung, that U.S. troops should remain on the peninsula.
“As long as the U.S. remains the keeper of global peace, we want to have U.S. forces in South Korea,” she said.
“If you were to look at Korean history, because we are a peninsula country we are surrounded by some very strong powers. To us, the U.S. has been — for the most part — our friend,” Hoon said, adding that U.S. influence had saved the life of Kim Dae-jung a number of times. “If it weren’t for the Americans, I think we might be under communist rule now.”
Adam Taylor is a columnist with The Washington Post.