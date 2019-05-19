If the ongoing Afghanistan peace negotiations arrive at a successful conclusion, the American people will finally wake up one morning to the welcome news of their sons and daughters in uniform packing up and coming home.
Yet there is a strange and perverse sentiment in the minds of some in Washington that equates a U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan with a loss of American power, influence and prestige in that country. Comparisons with Vietnam are never far from the discourse.
Such comparisons are not only intellectually lazy, but discount the extensive influence the United States has accumulated in Afghanistan after years of investment. Despite the hyperventilating from certain corners, the U.S. will continue to be a player in Afghanistan even after American soldiers depart. Indeed, by fully utilizing the full weight of its national power, the U.S. can simultaneously extricate itself militarily from the conflict while defending its vital national security interests in the country.
Washington has devoted a substantial amount of money toward Afghanistan’s economic and political development. $132 billion in American taxpayer funds have been allocated to the country’s reconstruction since 2002, a figure that includes everything from ministerial reform to the building of the Afghan national security forces. While there is no question that a significant portion of this money has been misspent, the investment has bought the United States appreciation and goodwill from the country’s various stakeholders inside and outside of Kabul.
In the world of international politics, financial assistance buys considerable leverage — particularly in a nation like Afghanistan, which will require foreign donations to back fill its national budget well into the future. Washington can use this reality to its advantage, pressing its counterterrorism priorities throughout the process. If any government in Afghanistan wishes to continue receiving American economic support, it better ensure that its territory is inhospitable to transnational terrorist groups.
American influence goes beyond greenbacks. Before the U.S. intervention in October 2001, Afghanistan was largely a backwater issue and a tertiary concern for the United Nations. The international community had bigger fish to fry.
This situation changed markedly after the U.S. became involved. Almost overnight, Afghanistan was given top billing on the U.N. Security Council agenda; donor summits were organized, where billions of dollars in security aid were pledged; and the health of the Afghan state became an international concern. It is highly unlikely any of this would have occurred without U.S. commitment.
No government in Kabul, not even one encompassing the Taliban, would want to jeopardize this kind of global attention. Afghan politicians understand that their country will need all the help it can get given the less-than-stellar state of its economy. Getting on Washington’s bad side, either by refusing to cooperate on counterterrorism efforts or by reneging on key principles enshrined in the Afghan constitution, would only make it more difficult for Afghanistan to transition from a war-torn society into a relatively stable one.
The central point policymakers in Washington must keep in mind is that the United States can defend its national security interests in Afghanistan without 14,000 troops on the ground. Washington retains considerable means at its disposal, apart from the use of its military, to assist the Afghan government in preventing its deterioration into a terrorist cornucopia.
America is the world’s only superpower not only due to the bravery of its soldiers, but also to the fortitude of its diplomats, the power of its economy and the strength of its example. The sooner our leaders arrive at this conclusion, the faster we can close the book on an endless war.
Retired Lt. Gen. Claudia J. Kennedy served as the assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence at Headquarters, Department of the Army, and is a fellow at the American College of National Security Leaders.